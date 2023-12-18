MADISON TOWNSHIP — Members of the Madison High School student council stayed after school on Tuesday, drinking hot chocolate and giggling as they wrapped presents for Merry Madison Christmas.

The joy of giving is evident during Merry Madison Christmas, an annual gift drive that supports families throughout the district.

“The groups make sure that magic happens for the kids,” said Maggie Thomas, a high school English teacher.

Thomas is part of a trio that took over Merry Madison Christmas this year, along with Karlie Utt and Shelbi Ohl.

All three are Ram graduates in their second year of teaching at the high school.

“It’s been a little hectic, but we are learning as we go,” said Utt, a fellow English teacher. “I feel like Merry Madison Christmas is like a well-oiled machine that kind of takes care of itself.”

Merry Madison Christmas sponsored 11 families this year — two from each building and one from the Madison Early Childhood Learning Center — a total of 39 children.

Families are selected based on recommendations from school administrators. Every family fills out a questionnaire with their child’s clothing sizes, interests, hobbies and desired toys.

“Some of the phone calls — it really opens your heart. Sometimes it breaks it,” said Ohl, an intervention specialist. “But you can just hear how thankful they are and that makes the whole process worth it in itself.”

‘Everybody pulls together to make this happen’

Student groups throughout the high school have adopted families or run special projects in conjunction with the effort.

Athletes in the Ohio Cardinal Conference (OCC) leadership group ran a hat and glove drive and put together laundry baskets with hygiene products and household items.

Members of the National Honors Society teamed up with a manufacturing career tech class to run a canned food drive.

Members of student council collected new and gently used toys and books.

English teacher Kim Lucas crocheted baskets for hot-chocolate kits. The Fellowship of Christian Anybodies (formerly Christian Athletes) provided Bible-based Christmas story books for each family.

“We have teachers, if they see a good deal at Walmart, they’ll buy (items),” Ohl added. “Everybody pulls together to make this happen.”

The Merry Madison team said numerous student groups have funds in their budget to sponsor a family or initiative. But students, teachers and community members have been known to contribute their own money as well.

Utt has watched with pride as groups of students pool their own money to make sure a family gets everything on their wishlist.

“The community definitely just pulls together and just gives whatever they can give,” she said.

Ohl and her colleagues said Merry Madison Christmas is a chance for students to learn and practice empathy.

“I remember being a high schooler and being a part of this,” Utt said. “I think it’s humbling and eye-opening for the kids. It also feels really good to be able to give back to your own community as well.”

Community members can drop off financial donations or items for Merry Madison Christmas at Madison school buildings throughout the year.

The team also said they also hope to have a fundraiser, possibly a golf outing, for the program next year.