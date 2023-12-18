LEXINGTON — Ava Brown authored one of the greatest single-seasons in area volleyball history this fall and Lexington’s sophomore outside hitter is well on her way to a record-setting career.

The area Player of the Year, Brown ranked fifth in the state with 550 kills and has 880 kills at the midway point of her high school career.

If she were to match that production during her junior and senior campaigns, Brown would rank in the Top 10 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s unofficial state record book.

The 6-foot-2 Brown was an All-Ohio second-team pick in Division II after earning third-year All-Ohio honors as a freshman. She was selected the District 6 Player of the Year and earned a spot on the Ohio Cardinal Conference first team.

Brown is the focal point of a talented all-area team:

Mia McDougal, Buckeye Central: A senior middle hitter and defensive specialist, McDougal helped the Buckettes reach the Division IV regional finals. McDougal registered 342 kills and led the Northern 10 Athletic Conference with 111 blocks. She was an All-Ohio second-teamer in Division IV.

Ashley Dyer, Galion: A senior outside hitter and defensive specialist, Dyer led the Tigers to a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title and a berth in the Division III district finals. Dyer ranked third in the MOAC with 326 kills. She was a District 6 first-team pick in Division III and a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first-teamer.

Madison Henkel, Shelby: A middle hitter, Henkel led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with 83 blocks and ranked fourth with 291 kills. The sophomore was an All-MOAC first-team pick and a District 6 first-teamer in Division II.

Lena Creed, Ontario: Another District 6 first-team pick in Division II, Creed led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with 554 digs. The junior has 1,199 career digs. She was selected to the All-MOAC first team.

Tatum Stover, Lexington: An athletic sophomore, Stover was selected to the Ohio Cardinal Conference first team after helping Lady Lex (19-6) reach the district final for the first time since 2017. Stover was a District 6 first-team selection in Division II.