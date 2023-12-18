Iva Gay Lee McIe, 88 of Crestline, passed away on December 14, 2023, at Crestline Nursing Home. Iva was born in Bonny Blue, VA on August 25, 1935, to the late Emmett and Bessy (Ford) Ketron.

Iva and her husband, Gartrell “Shrimp” McIe shared a life together before his passing on January 28, 1994. A woman of faith, Iva attended the Assembly of God Church.

Iva’s legacy lives on through her devoted family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of her life, and she showered them with unconditional love and affection. She took immense pride in watching them grow and succeed, always offering words of encouragement and wisdom. Iva loved her family beyond measure and she treasured her time spent with them.

Left to cherish Iva’s memories are her children; Allen McIe of Crestline, Onney (Ervin) Beeman of Galion and Nathan McIe of Galion; her grandchildren; Nathan McIe, Matt McIe, Ellie Gregory, Jena Cole, Carl Beeman, Opal McIe, Aaron McIe, Heavenly Faith McIe and Tyler McIe; and her great grandchildren; Jackson, Emmi, Addison, Dalton, Dalis, Dominic, Kiara, Luke and Paul.

In addition to her parents and husband, Iva was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Rupe and her siblings; Charles Ketron, Blaine Ketron, Earl Ketron, Helen Estep, Walt Ketron and Roxie Lylia Bell Loone.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 2:00 until 3:00pm at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. The service will immediately follow at 3:00pm with Pastor Jeff Shaw officiating.

