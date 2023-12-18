TROY TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Ashland Highway Patrol Post are investigating a fatal crash which occurred on State Route 511, near Township Road 350, in Ashland County.

On Monday, Dec. 18 at approximately 2:41 p.m., a 2000 Ford Taurus driven by Timothy W. Anderson, age 65, of Nova, Ohio was south bound on State Route 511.

A 2013 Chevy van driven by Curt Mechling, age 54, of Ashland, was northbound on State Route 511.

The Ford Taurus drove left of center and struck the Chevy van. Both vehicles came to rest in the north bound lane of State Route 511.

Mr. Anderson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Mechling was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State Route 511 was closed for approximately two hours while the scene was investigated.

Other agencies assisting at the crash scene were: Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Firelands EMS, Ruggles-Troy Fire Department, Savannah Fire Department, and the Ashland County Coroner’s Office.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.