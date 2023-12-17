FREMONT — The Mansfield Senior boys basketball team completed a strong weekend by collecting its second road win in as many nights.

Fremont Ross was the victim on Saturday night, as the Tygers pocketed a 52-45 victory. That decision came 24 hours after Senior High edged Mount Vernon 53-50 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference road clash on Friday night.

This time, the Tygers (3-2) overcame a tough start and dominated the final three periods.

The Little Giants (2-3) broke on top 14-8 after the first quarter, but Senior High maintained its composure. At halftime, the Tygers trailed 21-20, yet that set the stage for a strong finishing kick.

Coach Marquis Sykes saw his team grab the lead in the third quarter, and take a 32-30 margin to the final eight minutes.

Kyevi Roane had nine of his 11 points in the final period and Mansfield Senior never trailed while slowing pulling away.

Karion Lindsay topped all scorers with 13 points, while Duke Reese contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

Makai Lee was Fremont’s lone double-figure scorer with 12 points.

It was a sloppy game for both teams. The Little Giants suffered 25 turnovers and Senior High had 21.

Mansfield Senior made 17-of-36 shots inside the arc, while the Little Giants were 17-of-38 inside the 3-point line. Both squads struggled from distance. Senior made just 1-of-5 treys, compared to 3-of-14 for Fremont Ross.

The Tygers took advantage of a wide disparity at the free throw line, draining 15-of-26 from the stripe, compared to just 2-of-4 for the hosts.

Senior High returns to action on Thursday at Columbus Eastmoor.

The Little Giants bus to Napoleon on Tuesday night.