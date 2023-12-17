MIFFLIN – Charles Mill Lake Park was among the recipients listed by the state in a new round of funding by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to enhance projects around Ohio.

Pickleball, playgrounds, and picnic areas are just some of the fun new projects to receive funding from the ODNR NatureWorks grant program.

The $1.6 million in funding will be used to improve outdoor recreational opportunities for Ohioans across the state.

At Charles Mill Lake Park, $25,750 has been earmarked to help defray the costs of installing a new accessible kayak launch.



“These projects support the fact that Ohio is a great place for people to live, work, and play,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

“We’re excited to work with our local partners to broaden opportunities for outdoor recreation.”



ODNR approved 61 projects in 59 counties. Projects include development of new and renovated playgrounds, splashpads, sports courts including pickleball and basketball courts, trails and walking paths, dog parks, kayak launches, disc golf courses, and other park amenities such as restrooms, lighting, and parking.



“We make it our mission to encourage people to get outside and enjoy nature,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said.

“Projects like these help to show families and friends the outdoor adventures that can be found right in their own communities.”



The PDF graphic below lists the new projects from around Ohio: