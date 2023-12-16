NORTH ROBINSON — When it came to postseason golf, Lucy Myers just kept getting better.

A Colonel Crawford senior and the area’s Player of the Year, Myers tied for 29th at the Division II state tournament at Ohio State’s Gray Course. She carded a two-day total of 179, leading the Eagles to a seventh-place finish in the 12-team field.

It was the third straight trip to state for Myers and the Eagles. As a sophomore, she placed 56th with a two-day 190. As a junior, Myers tied for 39th with a 182.

Myers’ year-over-year improvement wasn’t specific to the state tournament. As a freshman in 2020, she carded a 93 at the Valley View sectional to finish eighth, followed by an 88 (tied for sixth) as a sophomore an 85 (third) as a junior and an 82 (second) this fall.

Her scores at the Sycamore Springs district dropped each year, too. She shot a 99 (tied for 35th) as a freshman, a 90 (tied for 16th) as a sophomore, an 86 (tied for seventh) as a junior and an 84 (fourth) as a senior.

Myers, whose 40.42 nine-hole average led the Northern 10 Athletic Conference, is the headliner of an all-area team that includes Colonel Crawford teammate Maddy Gray. Here’s a look at the others:

Maddy Gray, Colonel Crawford: A junior, Gray tied for 44th at the state tournament with a two-day 189. She finished third at the Valley View district with an 85 and tied for 21st at the Sycamore Springs district with a 94. Gray ranked second behind Myers in the N10 with a nine-hole average of 44.08.

Makaree Chapman, Lexington: A junior, Chapman was an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team pick and OCC Player of the Year runner-up as Lady Lex won the team title. Chapman was medalist runner-up at the Division I Sycamore Springs sectional with an 82 and tied for 12th at the Stone Ridge district, carding an 88.

Lydia Wells, Ashland: An Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team pick, Wells finished fourth at the Sycamore Springs sectional with an 88. The senior carded an 88 at the Stone Ridge district, tying for 12th.

Anzaya Estep, Ontario: A senior, Estep was a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first-tea, pick. She shot a 92 at the Sycamore Springs sectional, finishing ninth overall. At the Stone Ridge district, Estep tied for 20th after carding a 94.