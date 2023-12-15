Psalm 16-1 Preserve me, O God: for in thee do I put my trust.

Vicki Lynn (Chinn) Harris passed away peacefully in her home on December 12, 2023. She was born on February 16, 1959 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Edward and Rena (Blackenship) Chinn.

Vicki was raised alongside her brother ‘Jr’ in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio.

Vicki lived in Mansfield, Ohio with her husband, Troy and it was where they raised their three sons: Robert K. Adkins, Les E. (Amber) Adkins, and Cody J. (Alessandra) Harris. The joyous loves were her grandchildren: Cailey Adkins, Bryson Adkins, Carter Adkins, Ava Newsome, and Tyler Adkins.

She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren. Also surviving are her father, Edward W. Chinn; brother, William E. Chinn ‘Jr’; and an angel of a sister-in-law Dawn Chinn.

Vicki loved camping, boating and especially sitting around a roaring fire with family and friends listening to Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

1 Corinthians 4 I thank my God always on your behalf, for the grace of God which is given you by Jesus Christ.

There will be a private family memorial with a celebration of life in May 2024.

Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com