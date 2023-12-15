MANSFIELD – The Gorman-Rupp Company distributed profit sharing checks totaling more than $4 million to approximately 520 employees of its Mansfield and Gorman-Rupp Industries (Bellville, Ohio) Divisions, the company announced in a Dec. 15 press release.

This was the 89th consecutive year that Company employees have shared in the Company’s profits, a program started by co-founders J.C. Gorman and H.E. Rupp.

In addition to the profit sharing distribution, the following employees were recognized for their years of service:

Mansfield Division

25 years of service: Jackie Arter, Dan Brammer, K.C. Brown, Phil Cordrey, Ken Dudley, Sherri Massie, Jamie Robinette and Brian Wheitner.

40 years of service: Jeff Baker, Robert Koch and Mark Laser.

45 years of service: Jeff Gorman and Don Stallard.

Gorman-Rupp Industries Division

25 years of service: Aaron Edwards.

40 years of service: Dave Snow.

Gorman-Rupp Company

Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.