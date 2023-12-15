ONTARIO – The Area Agency on Aging Foundation Board announces the launch of its 2024 Scholarship Program, aimed at supporting individuals pursuing higher education in the field of aging or disability services.

This year, the Foundation Board will award three scholarships to deserving individuals who demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of seniors and those with disabilities through their educational pursuits.

Key details about the scholarship program:

The scholarship award amount as determined by the Area Agency on Aging Foundation Board for Academic Year 2024/2025:

· One(1) $2,000 for a student attending a 4- year university;

· One(1) $1,000 for a student attending a 2-year college, technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification;

· One(1) $1,000 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and a retiree or staff member of the Area Agency on Aging or is a child (step), or grandchild (step) of an actively employed (full-time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member.

The application deadline will be March 15, 2024.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the Area Agency on Aging’s website at aaa5ohio.org for detailed eligibility criteria and application instructions.

For further information, please contact Susie Danuloff at sdanuloff@aaa5ohio.org.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.