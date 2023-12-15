Anna Mae Lee, 85, of Mansfield, went to be with the Lord Jesus Monday, December 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Anna was born February 19, 1938, in Vinton, County, Ohio. She was a dedicated preacher’s wife and homemaker. Anna met her husband, Rev. Raymond Lee, as a teenager. They had been married for 53 years. She assisted her husband in leading the Wings of Faith Church in Mansfield. She later attended Empire Church of Deliverance. She was a devout evangelist and missionary to Haiti. Anna loved singing in church, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family.

Anna is survived by two sons, Eugene (Darlene) Lee and Jimmy Lee; one daughter, Judy (Steve) Smith; six grandchildren, Melissa (Brian) Cline, Adam Lee, Matthew Lee, Kelly Smith, Ashley Gentry, and Vander Lee; ten great-grandchildren, Kassandra (Michael) Lee, Alex (Destany) Webb, Emily Lee, Eugene Cline, Matthew Lee, Jr., Daisy Lee, Tristen Criss, Ethan Gentry, Emily Gentry, and Ezra Gentry; three great-great-grandchildren, Oneida Aria, and Delaney; sisters, Ruth Wilt, Jeanie Maynard, and Dorthy (Dennis) Leisure; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with her husband, Raymond Lee, she was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Dale; mother, Druzella Dale; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Samuel and Juanita Lee; brother, Fred “Buddy” Dale; sister-in-law, Carol Cooper; and brothers-in-law, Richard Wilt, Larry Lee, Gary Lee, and Kenneth Lee.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44905. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Darren Schafer officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery, Mansfield.

