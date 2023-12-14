OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 14, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Mansfield dominates Lexington

Mansfield rolled past Lexington for a comfortable 70-33 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mansfield Senior High on Dec. 14.

Last season, Mansfield and Lexington squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Mansfield Senior High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Mansfield faced off against Clear Fork and Lexington took on West Holmes on Dec. 2 at Lexington High School.

Highland tops Galion

Highland scored early and often to roll over Galion 49-22 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

Last season, Highland and Galion squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Galion High School.

Recently on Dec. 8, Highland squared off with Shelby in a basketball game.

West Holmes escapes New Philadelphia in thin win

West Holmes topped New Philadelphia 46-37 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 2, West Holmes faced off against Lexington and New Philadelphia took on Mansfield on Dec. 2 at Mansfield Senior High School.

Shelby secures a win over River Valley

Shelby knocked off River Valley 43-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Shelby and River Valley faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Shelby High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Shelby faced off against Highland.

