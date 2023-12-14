Overseeing a big project can be overwhelming for many owners. Instead of worrying about every detail from start to finish, hiring a consultant like K.E. McCartney and Associates (KEM) helps to ensure projects are completed on time, within budget and according to the contract requirements.

Construction Services Manager Cody Gerhardt has been in the industry for many years, recalling an upbringing often on his father’s jobsite.

“Growing up, my father was a home builder, who had me on his job sites from a young age. This instilled an appreciation for the trades and ultimately helped shape my career,” he said.

Cody Gerhardt, Construction Services Manager

Pursuing an engineering degree at the University of Toledo seemed like a natural path for Gerhardt, allowing him to stay within the construction field. Although his first 12 years in the industry were on the construction side, he made the switch to consulting six and a half years ago and now manages a team of inspectors at KEM.

The company’s work involves a range of construction oversight and administration services, with local clients including Plymouth, Lexington, Lucus, Crestline, Shelby, Mt. Vernon, Mansfield, Ontario, Bellville and Fredericktown. The primary goal of a construction consultant is to protect the clients interests and ensure the projects align with the agreed-upon plans and specifications.

“As a consultant, we are ensuring the contractors are adhering to their contractual requirements and building projects according to the drawings and specifications outlined in the contract,” Gerhardt said.

What sets KEM apart from other consultants is our full range of engineering capabilities. KEM has the ability to take a client’s project from conception through construction. Gerhardt believes managing a project from conception through project completion is more efficient and creates a better end product for the clients.

From large-scale water treatment plant renovations to storm sewer replacements on local streets, KEM has worked on many projects in the area, making an impact on shaping local communities. A recent and notable project involved overseeing the construction of the North Lake Park Bridge Replacement, blending historical elements with modern construction techniques.

The North Lake Park Bridge Replacement is one of the many projects KEM has completed in the local area.

“We took an old structurally deficient barrel arch bridge apart piece by piece, built the new bridge, then refaced the new bridge with the old sandstone to keep the historical feel,” Gerhardt said.

K.E. McCartney and Associates is committed to quality, efficiency and creating a safer environment for communities. To learn more about KEM and their services, visit their website or call 419-525-0093.