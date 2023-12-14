Candy (Love) Bonecutter passed away peacefully at her son’s farm in Morrow County, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 11, 2023. Born in Shelby on April 24, 1947, to Toot Schiffer and Richard Love, Candy grew up in Shelby, Ohio, alongside her brother Randy “Smitty Love.” In recent years, she called Bradenton, Florida, her home.

Throughout her 76 years, Candy was a beacon of laughter and joy. It is nearly impossible to find someone who laughed more than she did. Her vibrant spirit, centered mind, fun-loving nature, and remarkable empathy endeared her to everyone she met. To say she was funny doesn’t capture the essence of her humor-when Candy entered a room, the atmosphere transformed into an instant celebration.

She will be deeply missed by the dozens of friends, colleagues, and family she leaves behind. In the last four weeks, we learned of her battle with cancer, and though things moved swiftly, it was a delight to be in her presence until the end. She faced her journey with grace, dignity, and calmness. In her final moments, surrounded by family, she left the world with a smile, clutching a bouquet of fresh flowers lovingly crafted by her daughter-in-law to her chest.

There will be no services in Shelby as Mom felt it was too cold for people to have to come out in the winter cold. However, her son Andy will host a celebration in Bradenton, Florida when the warmth returns. For those who wish to make a gesture in her memory, please consider donating to a Hospice in your local community. The angels on earth from Hospice were incredibly loving and kind to our entire family.

Candy is survived by her son, Rockwell “Rocky” Bonecutter, and his wife, Krista of Mount Gilead, Ohio. Andrew Bonecutter of Bradenton, Florida, and her ex-husband, but always long-term friend, Shelby, born Gary Bonecutter of Saint Augustine, Florida.

For those blessed to have their mom still, Give’em a BIG KISS and tell them you LOVE them. We told Mom we loved her every day for 76 years. Doing that made her passing somehow easier to cope with and accept.

