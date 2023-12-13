DOVER — The Ohio Cardinal Conference has invited Dover City Schools to join the league, according to a press release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

“Dover is a strong academic and athletic school district with a rich tradition,” stated the release from OCC commissioner Ron Dessecker. “The OCC is committed to providing its students with the best possible academic and athletic experience.”

Dover has been a member of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference since 2019.

The Crimson Tornadoes are an arch-rival for New Philadelphia. The Quakers became the league’s eighth member in the 2022-23 school year.

“We believe that their addition will make the OCC even more competitive and exciting,” said Ron Pringle, OCC president and principal at West Holmes High School.

Board approval from Dover and written notice of acceptance to the OCC Commissioner is still pending.

If approved, Dover will begin participating in the league in the 2025-2026 school year for all sports, except football. Football will begin the 2026-2027 school year.

Hence the OCC would be a seven-team league next year, and for the next two years in football.

Current members of the OCC include Mansfield Senior, Madison, Ashland, Lexington, West Holmes, New Philadelphia, Wooster and Mount Vernon.

Dover would essentially take the place of Mount Vernon, which is leaving the conference for the Licking County League starting next school year.