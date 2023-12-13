In the quiet embrace of his home in Lexington, Ohio, surrounded by those that loved him, on a sunny winter day, Retired Brigadier General Myron G. Ashcraft, an exemplary military leader, skilled aviator, and devoted family man, completed his final earthly mission on December 12th, 2023, following a courageous battle against cancer. Born on June 17, 1949, Myron peacefully departed at the age of 74.

Myron, the only child of the late James and Naomi Ashcraft, spent his early years on the family farm in Warsaw, Ohio. Amidst the vast horizons, he nurtured a love for aviation that would become the guiding force of his extraordinary journey. Graduating from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1971, Myron’s commitment to excellence soared when he was recognized as the Outstanding Civil Flight Student in 1969.

Responding to the call of duty, Myron enlisted in the Ohio Air National Guard in 1970. A journey that spanned over three decades saw him rise through the ranks, achieving the distinguished rank of Brigadier General. As a seasoned command pilot, Myron logged over 5,000 flight hours across various aircraft, including T-41, T-37, T-38, F-100, and C-130B.

Myron’s illustrious military career included commanding the 179th Operations Support Flight and making history as the first traditional guardsman to lead the Operations Group. His impact transcended borders as he commanded an Air Expeditionary Wing in the former Soviet Union, overseeing combat operations in Afghanistan.

Educationally astute, Myron earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Auburn University in 1982, a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College in 1989, and completed CAPSTONE in 2002.

Among his numerous accolades are the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, and the Ohio Distinguished Service Medal. Retiring as a Brigadier General on October 29, 1999, Myron’s military legacy is one of valor, dedication, and leadership.

Myron’s love of aviation continued in the civilian world where he had a 35 year career with United Airlines, achieving more than 20,000 flight hours. He flew many aircraft for United and retired on one of their largest jets the Boeing 777, flying mostly long-haul flights to his favorite cities, including, London, Frankfurt, and Bejing.

Myron’s commitment extended beyond the military and civilian flying realm; he was a dedicated family man. He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Pam Ashcraft, a partnership founded on shared adventures and enduring love. Their legacy continues through their two sons, Christopher and Phillip James Ashcraft (Michelle Ashcraft), and grandchildren Hannah Archibald and Landen Ashcraft.

In tandem with his son Chris, Myron co-founded Ohio Dreams Action Sports Camp, a testament to his belief in dreams. His impact on the lives of thousands of young action sports enthusiasts and music lovers will most certainly be felt for generations to come. The unbreakable friendships, loves, and shared memories are all because of him.

Visitation to celebrate Myron’s life will be held Monday December 18, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held Tuesday December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Chad Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.

As we bid farewell to a man who touched the skies and our souls, Brigadier General Myron G. Ashcraft’s legacy will endure—a testament to a life lived with courage, integrity, and an unwavering passion for the boundless horizons of the sky.

Funeral Home: Snyder Funeral Home Lexington Avenue

Website: snyderfuneralhomes.com