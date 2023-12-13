MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Steve Earl

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Steve Earl.

Earl is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Adult Parole Authority on a parole violation on original charge of assault.

Earl, 36, is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Earl has ties to the city of Mansfield.

Marquis Allen

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Marquis Allen.

Allen is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for supervised release violation on the original charge of dangerous drugs.

Allen, 31, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet 1 inches tall.

Allen has ties to Greenwich.

Trenton Schoenman

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Trenton Schoenman.

Schoenman is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation on the original charge of weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Schoenman, 23, is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Schoenman has ties to the cities of Mansfield and Wooster.

Mark Morgan

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Mark Morgan.

Morgan is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for strangulation.

Morgan, 57, is described as a black male with bald head and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Morgan has ties to the city of Mansfield.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.