BUCYRUS — In an agreement with Huron County Commissioners and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the transportation agency currently known as Seneca-Crawford Area Transportation (SCAT) will add Huron County to its service area beginning Jan. 2, 2024.

To reflect this expansion, SCAT – a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization that provides public transportation throughout Seneca and Crawford counties – is seeking the public’s input on a new name.

“Public transportation is an important focus area for both the commissioners and ODOT, and this new agreement will bring added public transportation expertise and resources to Huron County,” said Chuck Dyer from the Ohio Department of Transportation, which funds public transportation in the rural areas.

To reflect its expansion into Huron County, SCAT will be changing its name and is asking residents in Seneca, Crawford and Huron counties for input. The names under consideration are:

• North Central Area Transit

• North Central Transit

• Transportation Agency of Northern Ohio

To vote, residents can visit SCAT’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SCATTransportation) and state their preference via a website link.

Voting is open from Dec. 12 through 15. The official name will be announced on Jan. 2, 2024.

SCAT is known for providing excellent service, and for having the best drivers in public transportation.

“SCAT is a nonprofit public transit agency serving Seneca and Crawford Counties and on Jan. 2, we will have the privilege of servicing Huron County as well,” said Mary Hay, president of the SCAT Board of Directors.

This change does not impact either SCAT’s services in Seneca and Crawford counties or senior transportation in Huron County.

Residents of Seneca and Crawford counties will still receive the same level of outstanding public transportation they’ve come to expect and appreciate.

The Enrichment Centers for Huron County will continue to offer senior transportation in Huron County.