MANSFIELD — Kroger’s Columbus Division announced today that seniors [55+] can save an extra 5% on their total in-store purchase on Wednesday, December 13.

Eligible customers will simply use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert the cashier of their eligibility.

“At Kroger, we are committed to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone,” said Mark Bruce, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Columbus Division.

“Customers can save throughout the year and across our stores as well as our digital shopping experience. This extra discount for our senior shoppers is a great opportunity to ensure our customers can stretch their budgets further and make the holidays a little brighter.”

Kroger is a one-stop-shop for all the must-have ingredients that make the holidays extra special. With more than 17,000 Our Brands items available, customers are guaranteed high-quality products at an incredible value to spread the yuletide cheer all season long.

Kroger stores are prepared to keep shelves stocked with the freshest food and the friendliest associates ready to help find an important ingredient or discover a new favorite item.

Kroger is committed to providing a convenient, affordable, and fresh shopping experience for everyone. This one-day event gives seniors the opportunity to save on pantry staples, fresh produce, household essentials and more when using their Kroger loyalty account.

Some exclusions apply, including alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, money orders, taxes, postage stamps, gift cards/certificates, lottery, promotional tickets, prescriptions and guest or customer service/fees.

Kroger also gives customers additional savings and rewards on top of lower-than-low prices in their digital app, where there are more than $500 in digital coupons available every week, including a 5X digital coupon event beginning December 13 that allows digital coupons to be redeemed up to five times and early access to Kroger’s weekly circular.