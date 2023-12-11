On March 20, 1971, in Mansfield, Ohio, a beautiful baby girl was born to Sidney and Mary Wallace. Yolanda Mack passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She loved spending time with her family and watching Andy Griffith in her spare time. She enjoyed sketching in her diva den while admiring her weekly bouquet of flowers she bought faithfully just for herself. She also enjoyed snuggles with her cat, Nayla, when they weren’t playing cat and mouse. But ultimately, she loved her peace most.

Yolanda was a member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church under the leadership for the late Rev. Johnny Griffin. She spent her working years at the Friendly House, Mansfield YMCA. What she loved most was being a STNA in home health.

Yolanda leaves to mourn her life, her husband, Victor Mack; children, Arielle Wallace, Ashley Mack, Victoria Mack and Victor Mack II; grandchildren, Gabrielle Robinson, Mackenzie Williams, Malachi Williams, and Amayah Williams; parents, Sidney and Mary Wallace; siblings, Labrian (Yatika) Wallace, Amberly (Gabriel) King and Robert Wallace; and fur baby, Nayla. Yolanda was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Ocie Crawford and Sandy (Bud) Ford; paternal grandparents, Charlotte Wallace and William Wallace; and father-in-law, William T. Mack.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. The service conducted by Pastor Mark Cobb will follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com