Jerry A, Carrington, 75, of Galion passed away Saturday December 2, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield.

He was born August 23, 1948 in Bucyrus to the late Dallas & Gladys Carrington. Jerry had served in the United States Army from 1968-1970. He had worked and retired from K&B Wood Products in Galion after 25 years.

Jerry was a member of the American Legion Post #243 and the Army Navy Garrison Post #987 in Galion.

He is survived by his son, Ernest Black of Galion; several grandchildren and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Carrington in 2021; daughter, Cory Massey and son, Dean Black.

There will be calling hours held Wednesday December 13, 2023 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd. Mansfield, OH 44906.

