MADISON TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old man was killed after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Madison Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Zachary Evans, of Eastlake, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash, and succumbed to his injuries at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, the Patrol reported in a Monday afternoon press release.

The incident took place on Ohio 430 at the intersection of Stewart Road at 8:31 a.m.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2013 Kia Forte was traveling east on State Route 430 attempting to turn north onto Stewart Road. The Kia was driven by Bryant Burgess, 30, of Mansfield, along with a front-seat passenger, Evans.

According to the Patrol, Burgess failed to yield to a 2014 Ford F-150 which was traveling west on State Route 430. The Ford was driven by Antonio Barrett, 51 of Mansfield, with a front-seat passenger, John Harvey, 47, of Mansfield.

The Ford struck the Kia, forcing the Kia off the north side of State Route 430 and causing the Ford to strike a utility pole.

Seatbelts were not in use by Burgess and Evans, the Patrol reported.

Burgess, Evans and Barrett were transported to the Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital by Madison Township EMS. Harvey was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Township Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.