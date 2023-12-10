ONTARIO — Greg Barrett has a simple policy guiding his Byrider franchises — take care of people.

“If I take care of my employees, they take care of the customer, and the customers take care of the business,” the business partner and franchise co-owner said. “Our customers are the source of what drives us. Any person in any position will try to get them to the best possible spot.”

Barrett co-owns seven Byrider franchises across the state with Chris McPhie, including Ontario’s franchise at 1810 W. 4th St. The pair were honored with the president’s award at Byrider’s annual convention in Marco Island, Florida this year.

The franchise employs 120 people among the seven stores. The Ontario location opened in 2005.

The Ontario Byrider is located at 1810 W. 4th St, west of the OhioHealth Ontario Health and Fitness Center.

Byrider is the largest used car sales and finance franchise in the United States.

Founded in 1989, Byrider integrates vehicle sales and service with consumer financing to provide the franchisee the greatest control of the business and the ability to sell to any customer they feel is qualified.

“We’re not just a car dealership, we really try to partner with the consumer to help meet their needs,” Barrett said. “I like to hire people who have been in our customers’ shoes.”

McPhie and Barrett’s dealership ranked second nationwide and four locations placed in the top 15 nationally. The pair were also nominated for Franchisee of the Year.

Barrett said the pair have been honored with multiple different awards throughout the years and credited the team’s customer service with helping them rank highly.

Byrider’s CEO Craig Peters said their team “continues exceeding our customers’ expectations.”

“Chris, Greg and their team … do everything possible to maximize our customers’ opportunity to advance with us,” he said. “Their commitment powers their operation and contributes to the overall success of Byrider every year.”

Chief marketing and franchise growth officer Walter Scott also offered his congratulations to JDBNOW I Byrider Mansfield.

“Their efforts to advance our customers and reinforce Byrider’s purpose are vital to Byrider’s growth,” Scott said.

Local customers can learn more about Byrider at jdbnow.com

