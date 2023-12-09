MARENGO – Junior Alyssa Booker may have only scored two points Friday, but Shelby coach Natalie Lantz has no problem calling on her to run the offense at any given moment.

Lantz said the versatility of her team up and down the bench is a strength the Whippets consistently bring to the court.

“I’ve said from Day One, the depth on this team is really strong,” she said. “Different kids are stepping up at different times, which I like.”

Following their first loss of the season Tuesday against Bellevue, the Whippets bounced back against Highland 56-21 in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference meeting Friday night.

Shelby’s Eve Schwemely and Alexis Booker challenge Highland’s Bryleigh Young.

Whippets’ depth provides spark

Lantz credited the play of Booker, who was called upon to play significant minutes and run the Whippets’ offense.

“She (Booker) went in and provided a spark,” she said. “She sees the court well and I think she’s going to do a nice job as she continues to grow and look for her shot.”

Booker was one of 10 Whippets who found their way into the scoring column Friday.

Other Shelby scorers included Reiser (6 pts), Niese (3 pts), Gundrum (13 pts), Long (8 pts), Mohn (2 pts), Winkle (2 pts), Ramsey (6 pts), Alexis Booker (1 pt), Schwemely (13 pts).

Heading in the right direction

All 14 players listed on the Whippets varsity roster have different strengths and weaknesses they bring to the table, Lantz said.

“We just try to put those strengths to the forefront and continue to work and develop their weaknesses,” she said. “We have a lot to work on, but I like the direction we’re headed.”

Junior captain Eve Schwemely recorded nine of her 13 points in the first quarter alone, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers.

Highland sophomore Kate Clements was the Fighting Scots lone offensive producer in the first frame, scoring a pair of 3-point buckets and a free throw.

Five Whippets found the bottom of the net in the second quarter, outscoring Highland 12-7 to find themselves with a 12-point lead by halftime, 26-14.

Room for improvement

Despite a double-digit lead at the break, Lantz said there were several areas needing improvement.

“The (number of) unforced turnovers have got to come down,” she said. “We’ve got a lot we need to clean up.”

Senior Mallary Gundrum provided a spark offensively in the third quarter, with eight of her 13 points.

Lantz said her team’s offense improved as the game progressed and displayed greater patience in the second half.

“We were aggressive, yet more patient and we got the inside-out looks that we wanted to,” she said. “I think the girls are starting to see what that (patience) can do for you.”

Shelby defense dominates second half

Up next for the Whippets is River Valley Dec. 14, with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The Whippets’ fiery defense limited Highland to two points in the third frame and only seven points total in the second half.

Highland junior Bryleigh Young led her team with 11 points. Clements finished with seven points, followed by Aubree Bellamy (2 points) and Reagan Maibach (1 point).

The Fighting Scots return to action Dec. 14, when they’ll host the Galion Tigers.

Next up for the Whippets is MOAC opponent River Valley. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Highlight Reel: Shelby at Highland