Basketball player resting with hands on knees while opponent shoots free throw.
Shelby junior Charlie Niese catches her breathe Friday as the Whippets were in action against Highland.

Photos from Shelby’s 56-21 win over Highland in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game at Highland High School on Friday evening. Senior Mallary Gundrum and junior Eve Schwemely each contributed 13 points to help the Whippets improve to 5-1. The Fighting Scots fell to 2-3 with the loss.

