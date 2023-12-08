Photos from Shelby’s 56-21 win over Highland in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game at Highland High School on Friday evening. Senior Mallary Gundrum and junior Eve Schwemely each contributed 13 points to help the Whippets improve to 5-1. The Fighting Scots fell to 2-3 with the loss.
