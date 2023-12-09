OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 9, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Cardington-Lincoln takes advantage of early margin to defeat Elgin

Cardington-Lincoln scored early and often in a 71-31 win over Elgin on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Cardington-Lincoln roared in front of Elgin 26-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 44-21 halftime margin at the Comets’ expense.

Cardington-Lincoln roared to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, Elgin and Cardington-Lincoln squared off on Dec. 13, 2021 at Elgin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Elgin faced off against Northmor.

Marion Harding prevails over Highland

Marion Harding scored early and often to roll over Highland 63-43 on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Marion Harding and Highland played in a 55-18 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Highland faced off against Worthington Christian.

North Baltimore exhales after close call with Crestline

North Baltimore finally found a way to top Crestline 46-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Smithville crushes Danville

Smithville recorded a big victory over Danville 72-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Danville faced off against Tree of Life Christian.

