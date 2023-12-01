Worthington Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Highland 62-29 Friday in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 1.

Worthington Christian jumped in front of Highland 19-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors’ shooting jumped in front for a 40-19 lead over the Fighting Scots at the half.

Worthington Christian pulled to a 59-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 62-29.

The last time Worthington Christian and Highland played in a 67-40 game on Dec. 29, 2021.

