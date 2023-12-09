Emma Frances Franklin, age 94, of Mansfield, passed away early Friday morning, December 8, 2023, in Mansfield.

She was born August 14, 1929, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Nora (Brooks) and Frank Louvis. On December 22, 1947, she married George C. Franklin and they shared 68 treasured years together. She is now reunited with him after 8 long years. An independent woman, Emma was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed decorating her home for every holiday, and her personality and flair for decorating were evident. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Emma is survived by a daughter, Georgine Crisp and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2015; son-in-law, Ray Crisp on October 30, 2023; sister and brother-in-law, George and Jeanette Hollinger; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. A graveside service conducted by Pastor Matthew Pond will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or OhioHealth Hospice.

The family wishes to extend special thank and much gratitude to OhioHealth Hospice for their compassionate care. Their team is superb and was so supportive and caring to Emma and her family.

