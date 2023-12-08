Tommy Vernon Hunt, 71, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Tommy was born March 28, 1952 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Cecil and Rosetta (Sexton) Hunt. Tommy was a residential electrician, owning his own business, Hunt Electric. Family-oriented, Tommy loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Tommy was a hard worker making sure his family always had everything they needed as he prided himself in providing for his family. He took great care of his yard and kept it immaculate. He enjoyed hunting in his spare time.

Tommy was survived by his wife, Debbie (Masters) Hunt; his mother, Rosetta Hunt; his sons, Jason (Kiya) Hunt, Justin (Abby) Hunt, and Jerrod (April) Hunt; his grandchildren, Hadyn, Dylan, Owen, Grady, and Landon; his siblings, Janey (Ralph) Law, Kathy Collins, Marlene New, and Melody (Terry) Lykins; and other cherished family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Hunt; his father-in-law, Rev. Virgil Masters; brothers-in-law, Stanley Collins and Cliff New; and sister-in-law, Jane (Mike) Lemaster.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-6:00 pm on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Kindred Kove, 1710 Lorkay Drive, Mansfield, OH 44905.

