ONTARIO — Landon and Alex Ball say that Crumbl cookies are part of their love story.

“We would get a box of six every week, cut them into fourths and then nibble on them Friday and Saturday,” Landon Ball said. “So it was a cost-effective date, and we’ve since gotten married and joined the Crumbl family.”

The Ball family owns the newly opened Crumbl Ontario at 2152 Walker Lake Road.

The couple met in Utah but live in Westlake, Ohio with their two sons.

“Ohio has been so welcoming to us and we’re really happy to be here,” Ball said. “We’re very excited about this location. I think we can serve Ashland, Wooster and a lot of the surrounding cities.

“We look forward to sharing what we love with everyone here in Ontario and Mansfield. We’ve heard tremendous things about the community and we’re excited to be involved.”

The local Crumbl location officially opened on Dec. 8. The store is hosting a party box raffle through Dec. 11 for fans who like a Facebook post and tag friends.

Anyone who downloads the app will also receive a promo code for a free cookie available for redemption Dec. 11 through Jan. 10.

Crumbl Cookies’ menu changes weekly, with the featured cookies of the week announced Sunday evenings.

“Every cookie’s made perfect,” Ball said. “We measure down to the tenth of an ounce on the cookie. If they’re not perfect, we don’t let them leave the store.”

Cookies made fresh daily

Crumbl offers carryout, delivery, catering or nationwide shipping.

Customers can order online or through self-order stations inside. Ball said the Ontario location also has nearly 70 team members.

“There’s a lot of hands-on training here because everyone is learning how to make new cookies each week,” he said.

Crumbl cookies are made fresh daily in open-concept kitchens.

“We believe that you will love these cookies as much as we do, and we are excited to share them with you,” Ball said. “No matter who you are or what’s going on in life, a box of warm cookies will help brighten your day.”

The company doesn’t currently offer gluten-free options as a regular part of the menu, though customers can make flavor requests online.

The no-bake rice crisp cookie is made without gluten products, but not always offered on the weekly menu.

The Ontario store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The store’s website is https://crumblcookies.com/ohontario.