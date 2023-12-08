OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 7, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Archbold slips past Edgerton

Archbold finally found a way to top Edgerton 57-54 on Dec. 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Archbold a 13-9 lead over Edgerton.

The Blue Streaks opened a close 28-21 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Edgerton climbed back to within 41-37.

The Blue Streaks chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Archbold and Edgerton faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Archbold faced off against Wauseon and Edgerton took on Bryan on Dec. 1 at Edgerton High School.

Bryan crushes Paulding

Bryan dismissed Paulding by a 68-31 count during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

The last time Bryan and Paulding played in a 52-49 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Paulding faced off against Edon and Bryan took on Defiance Tinora on Dec. 2 at Bryan High School.

Resolve: Cardington-Lincoln comes from behind to topple Howard East Knox

Cardington-Lincoln rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Howard East Knox 70-29 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 7.

Howard East Knox started on steady ground by forging a 15-13 lead over Cardington-Lincoln at the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates kept a 34-18 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Cardington-Lincoln stormed to a 59-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 11-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Howard East Knox faced off against Newcomerstown.

Cincinnati Western Hills collects victory over Harrodsburg Mercer County

Cincinnati Western Hills eventually beat Harrodsburg Mercer County 69-55 for a Kentucky boys basketball victory at Harrodsburg Mercer County High on Dec. 7.

Columbus West squeezes past Columbus North Intl

Columbus West finally found a way to top Columbus North Intl 51-42 at Columbus North Intl on Dec. 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Findlay bests Oregon Clay

Findlay’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oregon Clay 72-38 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 7.

Last season, Findlay and Oregon Clay squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Findlay High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Findlay faced off against Defiance and Oregon Clay took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 1 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Galion earns solid win over Bellville Clear Fork

Galion pushed past Bellville Clear Fork for a 68-55 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 7.

The last time Galion and Bellville Clear Fork played in a 67-62 game on Dec. 8, 2022.

Granville outlasts Johnstown

Granville knocked off Johnstown 55-43 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

Granville moved in front of Johnstown 13-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Aces fought to a 25-21 half margin at the Johnnies’ expense.

Granville jumped to a 41-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Aces got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.

Last season, Johnstown and Granville squared off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Johnstown faced off against Bloom-Carroll.

Marion Pleasant tacks win on Marengo Highland

Marion Pleasant dominated Marengo Highland 55-29 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Marion Pleasant faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Marengo Highland took on Worthington Christian on Dec. 1 at Marengo Highland High School.

McDermott Northwest overpowers Portsmouth Scioto Christian in thorough fashion

McDermott Northwest unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Portsmouth Scioto Christian 60-17 Thursday in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 7.

Mogadore Field barely beats Akron Springfield

Mogadore Field posted a narrow 47-44 win over Akron Springfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Mogadore Field and Akron Springfield squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Akron Springfield High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Mogadore Field squared off with Ravenna Southeast in a basketball game.

Perrysburg secures a win over Holland Springfield

Perrysburg eventually beat Holland Springfield 70-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 7.

The last time Perrysburg and Holland Springfield played in a 70-41 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

Pettisville earns stressful win over Stryker

Pettisville topped Stryker 36-33 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Stryker and Pettisville faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Pettisville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Stryker faced off against Toledo Christian and Pettisville took on Fayette on Dec. 2 at Pettisville High School.

Pioneer North Central dominates West Unity Hilltop

Pioneer North Central earned a convincing 71-47 win over West Unity Hilltop in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and West Unity Hilltop faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Montpelier.

Shelby posts win at Marion Harding’s expense

Shelby handed Marion Harding a tough 41-29 loss on Dec. 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Marion Harding, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Shelby through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Presidents would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 21-13 lead on the Whippets.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Shelby and Marion Harding locked in a 25-25 stalemate.

The Whippets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-4 edge.

Sidney rides to cruise-control win over Xenia

Sidney unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Xenia 54-24 Thursday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

The last time Xenia and Sidney played in a 65-41 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, Sidney squared off with Troy in a basketball game.

Toledo Whitmer collects victory over Napoleon

Toledo Whitmer eventually beat Napoleon 74-55 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Toledo Whitmer High on Dec. 7.

Recently on Dec. 2, Napoleon squared off with Defiance in a basketball game.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne earns narrow win over Sylvania Southview

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne posted a narrow 58-53 win over Sylvania Southview during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

The last time Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Sylvania Southview played in a 74-57 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Sylvania Southview faced off against Toledo Waite.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.