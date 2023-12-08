Photos from Lexington’s 78-50 win against Wooster on Friday night in an Ohio Cardinal Conference basketball game. It was the home opener for the unbeaten Minutemen (3-0, 1-0) while the Generals fell to 0-3, 0-1. Lexington had four players in double figures, led by sophomore forward Brayden Fogle, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
