Cardington-Lincoln rallies to rock East Knox

Cardington-Lincoln rallied over East Knox for an inspiring 70-29 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at East Knox High on Dec. 7.

East Knox showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-13 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln as the first quarter ended.

The Pirates kept a 34-18 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Cardington-Lincoln breathed fire to a 59-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.

The last time Cardington-Lincoln and East Knox played in a 52-45 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, East Knox squared off with Newcomerstown in a basketball game.

Galion secures a win over Clear Fork

Galion knocked off Clear Fork 68-55 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 7.

Last season, Clear Fork and Galion faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Galion High School.

Pleasant takes down Highland

Pleasant left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Highland from start to finish for a 55-29 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 7.

Last season, Pleasant and Highland squared off on Dec. 9, 2021 at Pleasant High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Highland squared off with Worthington Christian in a basketball game.

Shelby thwarts Marion Harding’s quest

Shelby grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Marion Harding on Dec. 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Marion Harding started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Shelby at the end of the first quarter.

The Presidents got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-13 margin over the Whippets at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Shelby and Marion Harding locked in a 25-25 stalemate.

The Whippets held on with a 16-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Marion Harding and Shelby squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Marion Harding High School.

