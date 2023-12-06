MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

L.J. Harris

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive L.J. Harris.

Harris is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of rape and attempted rape.

Harris, 43, is described as a black male who has black hair and brown eyes, standing 6-feet tall.

According to officials, Harris has ties to the city of Columbus.

Steven Drummond

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Steven Drummond.

Drummond is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Drummond, 27, is described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall.

Drummond has ties to the city of Shelby, Ohio and Gibsonton, Florida.

Nestor Salazar

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Nestor Salazar.

Salazar is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for illegal conveyance of drugs.

Salazar, 34, is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall.

Salazar has ties to the cities of Willard and Columbus.

Mark Morgan

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Mark Morgan.

Morgan is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for strangulation. Morgan, 57, is described as a black male with bald head and brown eyes, standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall.

Morgan has ties to the city of Mansfield.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.