MANSFIELD — The City of Mansfield has announced that, due to water main work, it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed:

King Street between Springmill Street and France Street.

The road has been closed and is set to reopen Friday, Dec. 8 by the end of the workday. Construction signs will be posted at the work site.

Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.