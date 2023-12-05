MANSFIELD – With the holidays upon us, you may be thinking about what to gift the favorite people in your life.

How about gifting experiences?

Now is the perfect time to think about next year’s Conservation Creation Arts & Crafts Workshops hosted by Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) to share with and gift to someone.

The evenings are filled with laughter, fun, learning about interesting topics related to nature and conservation, and creativity.

Richland SWCD provides the materials and tools needed to make the project.

Reservations are requested and the workshops cost $12 per person.

All participants will also receive a free pair of eclipse glasses at the January and April workshops, while supplies last.

Schedule

Jan. 9: Solar Eclipse Suncatcher at 6 p.m. at the Longview Center located at 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Mansfield. You will make a beautiful suncatcher and John McClintock, amateur astronomer, will share some of his eclipse experiences.

April 1: Hooray for Herbs! at 6 p.m. at the Longview Center. Participants will plant herbs from recycled alpaca pellets in a container.

July 9: Long Live Leaves at 6 p.m. at the Longview Center. Participants will make a clay bowl from an impression of a leaf.

Oct. 8: Buckeye Beauties, 6 p.m. at Gorman Nature Center located at 2295 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield. Participants will make an ornament from Buckeye tree nuts.

Please visit https://richlandswcd.net/events/ or call 419-747-8685 for more information and to register for the workshops.

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.