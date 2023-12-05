Maxine Conley of Mansfield passed away Sunday evening, December 3, 2023, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital at the age of 78. She was born July 25, 1945, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Cleo (Stilton) and John Sturgeon.

In 1963, she married Hershel Conley and they raised their family in the Mansfield area. Maxine was a strong, determined woman who never complained. She had a giving heart and was always willing to help others in need. Her family was most important to her and she loved them fiercely.

Maxine was a crafter and able to create just about anything. She enjoyed painting and collecting knick-knacks. She enjoyed trap shooting, mushroom hunting and fishing with her husband and family.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Hershel Conley; two children, Heather (Andrew) Waldruff and Chad (Latosha Conley) Conley; thirteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Karen Conley and Pat Sturgeon; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Alan Conley; and numerous brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held Monday, December 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Potter’s House, 374 Willowood Drive East, Mansfield. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com