MANSFIELD — Kyeona Myers and her Mansfield Senior teammates turned up the heat in the second quarter Tuesday night inside Pete Henry Gym.

Myers, Senior High’s athletic sophomore slasher, scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the period as the Tygers cruised to a 46-23 win over Clear Fork.

The Tygers (3-0) outscored the Colts (5-1) 17-2 in the second frame. Myers scored eight straight points as Senior High built a 28-9 halftime lead.

“I feel like it was our pressure,” Myers said of Mansfield Senior’s second-quarter surge. “We’ve been talking about how we wanted this game.”

The Tygers forced the Colts into 17 turnovers, while committing just four miscues of their own. Monetta Hilory had four steals, while Myers added three.

“You watch them on film and they are just really good. They’re dynamic,” Clear Fork coach Scott Sellers said. “I think they’ve got the best one through eight in the county. I just think they’re that skilled.

“You’ve got kids who have played in the district semifinals and kids who are expected to win.”

Mansfield Senior connected on 18-of-39 field goals attempts. The Tygers outrebounded the Colts 29-10. Tasaya Smith grabbed nine boards, while Annaleis Norris added eight.

“Our rule is if you don’t play defense and rebound, the best teacher is not the coach. It’s the bench,” Senior High coach El Meeks said. “They know they can get easy buckets off defense.

“Thas was our most complete game so far.”

Hilory backed Myers with nine points. Juleah Windham added seven.

Brinley Barnett led Clear Fork with eight points. Mel Blubaugh had seven.

“I’m glad we get to play them. I think we’ll find some stuff that will help us long-term,” Sellers said. “I’d much rather play this game to challenge our kids than play a game where we don’t necessarily get challenged.

“I tell the kids the same thing after every game that we win or lose, which is I’m proud of you. I’ll watch tape and we’ll go get better tomorrow.”