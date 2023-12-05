Mansfield – Lede AI, the innovative artificial intelligence company trusted by the best in local news media, has taken another leap forward in its mission to empower newsrooms and inform communities.

Today, Lede AI announced several advancements designed to further streamline news production, optimize content for search engines and to provide users with reliable, readable and accurate local reporting that would not have been covered otherwise.

Here are the key enhancements rolled out in September and November:

SEO-Optimized Briefs Headlines: even the greatest stories have to be found by readers, and this enhancement enables newsrooms to optimize their online presence and enhance their visibility. What does that mean? Headlines that show up first in search and are written to encourage readers to click and read more.

even the greatest stories have to be found by readers, and this enhancement enables newsrooms to optimize their online presence and enhance their visibility. What does that mean? Headlines that show up first in search and are written to encourage readers to click and read more. Default Roundup Lede Configuration: On a given Friday night in the fall, there could be tens of football scores to report on. A lot of readers want all of that info in one place, so a “friday night football roundup” can be instantly created to house all the scores and game recaps. Newsrooms can fully configure their roundups to meet house style and what the reader and audience wants.

On a given Friday night in the fall, there could be tens of football scores to report on. A lot of readers want all of that info in one place, so a “friday night football roundup” can be instantly created to house all the scores and game recaps. Newsrooms can fully configure their roundups to meet house style and what the reader and audience wants. Content Bank for Each Market: Lede AI has introduced a dedicated content bank tailored to the needs of each region. This specific feature allows for more personalized and localized reporting that resonates with your audience. What this means is readers don’t get generic content, but stories tailored to their exact area, with all the important details that sets their regions apart.

Lede AI has introduced a dedicated content bank tailored to the needs of each region. This specific feature allows for more personalized and localized reporting that resonates with your audience. What this means is readers don’t get generic content, but stories tailored to their exact area, with all the important details that sets their regions apart. Sports-Specific Content Tags and Roundup Tags: To cater to the diverse interests of sports enthusiasts, Lede AI now includes sports-specific content tags and roundup tags. With this upgrade, newsrooms can allow readers to follow their favorite sports teams with ease, and allows for newsroom to get accurate reporting on what their consumer base wants.

To cater to the diverse interests of sports enthusiasts, Lede AI now includes sports-specific content tags and roundup tags. With this upgrade, newsrooms can allow readers to follow their favorite sports teams with ease, and allows for newsroom to get accurate reporting on what their consumer base wants. County Tags for Game Locations: Inclusion of county tags associated with game locations enhances the geographical relevance of news content. Readers can easily find information about the games that matter most to them.

Inclusion of county tags associated with game locations enhances the geographical relevance of news content. Readers can easily find information about the games that matter most to them. Promotional Images: Lede AI now provides promotional images tailored to the sport being covered. Editors don’t have to spend time searching archives for art, they are auto populated into the story. These eye-catching visuals enhance the overall reader experience, complement the content and give the story more depth.

Lede AI remains committed to its core mission: to empower newsrooms by automating redundant reporting tasks and providing readers with high-quality, local news. With these new advancements, Lede AI continues to be the go-to solution for media organizations seeking to enhance their reporting capabilities and connect with their audiences on a deeper level.

“We are thrilled to introduce these game-changing enhancements to Lede AI,” Lede Ai co-founder Evan Ryan said. “Our focus has always been on making local news more accessible, engaging and relevant. These advancements will help us achieve this goal and provide newsrooms with the superpowers they need to thrive in today’s competitive media landscape.”

Lede AI invites newsrooms and media professionals to explore these exciting new features and experience the future of news reporting.

For more information about Lede AI and its latest enhancements, please visit ledeai.com

About Lede AI:

Lede AI is a leading artificial intelligence company that empowers newsrooms by automating reporting, providing reliable, readable and accurate local reporting that readers want. Trusted by the best in media, Lede AI continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the field of journalism.

