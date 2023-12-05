COLUMBUS — Attorney General Dave Yost is bringing the National Child Identification Program to Ohio again.

Attorney General Yost, with the support of American Electric Power, is providing every Ohio second-grade student with a Child ID Kit.

Statistics show that more than 1,000 children in America go missing each day. Yet, most parents do not have a copy of their child’s fingerprints to use in case of an emergency.

The National Child Identification Program is a community service initiative dedicated to changing these statistics by providing parents and guardians with a tool they can use to help protect their children.

The Child ID Kit allows parents to collect specific information by easily recording the physical characteristics and fingerprints of their children on identification cards that are then kept at home by the parent or guardian.

Only the parent or guardian will have a copy of their child’s kit.

If ever needed, the Child ID Kit will give authorities vital information to assist their efforts to locate a missing child.

Each Ohio county sheriff is partnering with the Attorney General’s office to deliver Child ID Kits to the school districts in their county.

School districts are asked to distribute the kits to their second-grade students to take home to their parent or guardian.

The kits are to be completed at home with a parent or guardian and kept at home for safekeeping.

Thank you so much for your assistance with distributing the Child ID Kits.

This is such an important initiative for families in Ohio, and we could not do it without your help.