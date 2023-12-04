SHELBY – Time is of the essence for Shelby City Council to have two general operation levy renewals included on the March primary ballot.

Third Ward Councilman Garland Gates said levies for the Shelby City Health Department and Shelby Board of Park Commissioners are set to expire in tax year 2024 and are collected in 2025.

First steps taken with Monday’s legislation

Shelby City Council passed two pieces of legislation Monday, declaring the necessity for levy renewals for the health department and park commissioners to continue providing ‘superior services’ to the community.

Gates said city council needed to address the two renewals on an accelerated timeline, due to the upcoming primary election taking place in March rather than May.

“The deadline (to file) would normally be in February for either candidates or for issues,” he said. “But, now it’s Dec. 20 because of the early primary (election).”

Legislation passed Monday will be delivered to Patrick Dropsey, Richland County auditor, who will certify what funds both renewals would generate, Gates said.

Following a response from Dropsey, city council can then proceed to pass legislation directing the Richland County Board of Elections to place both renewals on the March ballot.

Renewals were most recently passed by Shelby voters in 2019

In 2019, Shelby voters approved the renewal of a 5 year, 1-mill tax levy for the city’s park commissioners.

Shelby Mayor Steve Schag listens to discussion during Monday’s meeting.

Gates said the parks are self-supporting by their two levies and grants, but receive no income tax money from the city.

“There’s pool revenue, concession stand revenue, and some minor revenue from pavilion rentals,” he said. “But, by and large their money to operate are from these two tax issues.”

A 5-year, 1-mill tax levy renewal for the city’s health department was also passed by Shelby voters in 2019.

Gates said revenue streams for the health department include food service licenses, as well as birth and death certificates.

However, funds generated through the levy are vital to supporting areas of large expense, including department personnel.

Shelby is ‘very fortunate’ to have own health department

“We’re very fortunate here in Shelby to have our own health department,” he said. “Because they’re very responsive.”

Gates applauded health department officials, who also handle communicable diseases, for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were very much engaged with public health and doing immunizations and vaccinations,” he said. “Very responsive, very effective, and very local.”

Gates said he expects two pieces of legislation will be included on the agenda for city council’s Dec. 18 meeting, which will finalize the process of placing both renewals on the March ballot.

“In two days (after the next council meeting), they’ll (levy renewals) need to be certified to the board of elections,” he said. “So, time is of the essence in getting these on the ballot.”

The filing deadline for the upcoming March primary election is Dec. 20 by 4 p.m.