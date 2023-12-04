Kathleen E. Groff, 82, of Mansfield passed away peacefully on December 1, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Kathy was born September 13, 1941 in Dover, New Hampshire to Paul and Norma Greenan McNamara. She worked for the Mansfield City Schools for 28 years, most of which as secretary to a long list of Mansfield Senior High School principals. Kathy was generous with her time and enjoyed volunteering for RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), Catholic Charities and Hospice of North Central Ohio. She was an active and long-time member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, whose Parochial Vicar, Fr. Kevin Mobius, graciously attended to her spiritual needs in her final hours. Kathy’s true love was spending time with her family and the countless friends that she collected during her fifty-five years in Mansfield. Some of her favorite memories were made at Kingwood Center, The Renaissance Theater, Playhouse Square and during all of the local events and Freedom Years trips that she enjoyed so much.

Survivors include her sons: Eric Groff of Portage Lakes, Kevin (Jessica) Groff of Palm Beach County, Florida; granddaughter Caroline Kathleen; brothers Michael (Bonnie), Timothy (Lynne); sister Patricia (Philip); sister-in-law Karen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John Jr.; brother James and an infant son.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 11th at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health & Hospice, who were exemplary in comforting Kathy as she spent her final days surrounded by the friends and family she loved.

Herlihy Funeral Home is proud to assist the family with arrangements.

www.herlihyfh.com

Funeral Home: Herlihy Funeral Home

Website: www.herlihyfh.com