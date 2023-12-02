NEW WASHINGTON — Plymouth began the season by shooting to a 7-0 lead, and never trailed in earning a 40-29 victory at Buckeye Central in Friday night’s lidlifter for both boys basketball teams.

Defense dominated for both teams throughout this encounter.

The Bucks shaved the lead to six points midway through the third period, but the Big Red Vikings pulled away for the non-conference win.

Plymouth (1-0) returns to action Tuesday night by welcoming Seneca East in the home opener.

Buckeye Central (0-1) hosts Wynford on Friday night in a Crawford County clash.

The photos below were taken by Diane Bemiller.