OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 2, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashland records thin win against Mt. Vernon

Ashland topped Mt. Vernon 48-45 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Mt Vernon and Ashland played in a 46-37 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

Clear Fork grinds out close victory over Ontario

Clear Fork topped Ontario 46-39 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

The last time Clear Fork and Ontario played in a 51-27 game on Jan. 21, 2022.

Wynford barely beats Centerburg

Wynford finally found a way to top Centerburg 54-48 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Granville routs Fredericktown

Granville rolled past Fredericktown for a comfortable 70-29 victory on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

East Knox overwhelms Temple Christian

East Knox recorded a big victory over Temple Christian 51-25 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

Loudonville overpowers Mt. Gilead in thorough fashion

Loudonville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-25 win over Mt. Gilead for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Loudonville High on Dec. 2.

Mansfield rides to cruise-control win over New Philadelphia

Mansfield unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Philadelphia 65-28 Saturday on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Mansfield and New Philadelphia played in a 63-43 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

West Holmes denies Lexington’s challenge

West Holmes handed Lexington a tough 45-31 loss at Lexington High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lexington, as it began with a 9-7 edge over West Holmes through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 25-15 lead over the Minutemen at halftime.

West Holmes moved to a 34-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 45-31.

Buckeye Central collects victory over Riverdale

Buckeye Central handed Riverdale a tough 52-41 loss on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.