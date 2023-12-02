PLYMOUTH –The Plymouth Improvement Committee’s 9th annual Christmas in the Village outdoor market and street festival opened Friday in Plymouth’s historic square.

Visitors could enjoy a wide array of food trucks, an iceless skating rink, a carousel, giant slide, and live entertainment on the main stage.

The Small Business Shopping Market housed 60 artisans and crafters in the giant

heated tent and the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who were on hand for a meet-and-greet.

Attractions open again at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, including the marketplace.