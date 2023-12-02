Christmas lights shine above the street.
Plymouth's 9th annual Christmas in the Village outdoor festival opened downtown Friday.

PLYMOUTH –The Plymouth Improvement Committee’s 9th annual Christmas in the Village outdoor market and street festival opened Friday in Plymouth’s historic square.

Visitors could enjoy a wide array of food trucks, an iceless skating rink, a carousel, giant slide, and live entertainment on the main stage.

The Small Business Shopping Market housed 60 artisans and crafters in the giant
heated tent and the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who were on hand for a meet-and-greet.

Attractions open again at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, including the marketplace.

Man singing on stage.
Christmas lights strung above street.
People dressed in Christmas costumes.
Man singing on stage.
Family riding festival ride.
Child riding festival ride.
Family riding festival ride.
Two children playing checkers.
Family riding festival ride.
Girl ice skating.
Child ice skating.
Downtown property decorated with Christmas lights.
Greeting card on Christmas tree.
People browsing craft vendors.
Man holding gourmet nuts at festival food stand.
People browsing craft vendors.
Wooden snowman.
Gourmet carmel apples.
People browsing gifts at festival vendors.
Families skating on ice rink.
Ice skates on shelf.
Horses pulling a carriage.
Two men performing on stage.
Festival food trailer.
Man singing Christmas carols.
Children sliding down festival slide.
Horses pulling a carriage.
Christmas lights shine above the street.
Children smiling for picture.
Festival ride lights.

