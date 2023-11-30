PLYMOUTH – The countdown has begun for the Plymouth Improvement Committee’s 9th annual “Christmas in the Village” outdoor market and street festival, planned for Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 in Plymouth’s historic square.

This signature event is the region’s most magical Christmas experience and has something for everyone in the family to enjoy. The schedule is packed full of fun and featured attractions, all of which are free of charge.

What to expect at this year’s Christmas in the Village

The Small Business Shopping Market will house 60 artisans and crafters in the giant

heated tent, where shoppers will also be able to enjoy live music provided by Plymouth’s own Patrick Jaeckin and the Jeffrey Boyd Trio.

Outside the tent, visitors will find a wide array of food trucks, the always-popular iceless skating rink, a carousel, a giant slide, and live entertainment on the main stage both days.

Additionally, a model train exhibit will be located in the Plymouth Village Building.

There will be a Christmas Spirits Lounge for the grownups, as well as lots of kids’ activities and a book sale at the Plymouth Library.

Community members enjoying the iceless skating rink during a previous festival.

Friday activities and entertainment

The magic begins on Friday when the festival opens at noon. Carriage rides will be available from 4-8 p.m. The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will be on hand for a meet and greet from 4-6 p.m.

Everyone’s favorites, Frank and Dean, will perform on the Main Stage from 4-6 p.m.

After dark, the festive Parade of Lights will step off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Village Christmas Tree lighting.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will pay a special visit to the Plymouth Fire Department from 7-8:30 p.m. where kids can enjoy cookies and hot cocoa.

A Christmas fireworks display will happen at 8:45 p.m. behind the fire station, and Reckless Highway will close out the evening on the Main Stage until 10 p.m.

Saturday schedule offers additional opportunities

The Small Business Marketplace and all attractions open again at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Kids can enjoy breakfast with Santa at the Plymouth American Legion from 8-11 a.m. before heading uptown to the Christmas shop at Elf Village at the Plymouth Museum.

Santa’s reindeer will be on display Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., children up to 12 years old can bring their shopping lists to the museum and Santa’s elves will help them select and wrap those special gifts, all priced at $2.

Santa’s reindeer will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Santa and Mrs. Claus will once again visit the Square from 12-4 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Main Stage visitors can enjoy a special presentation by Back to the Wild.

The licensed wildlife refuge from Castalia will bring a number of their rehabilitated animals for everyone to enjoy, including eagles, owls, mammals and possibly a reptile or two.

Rufus the Dufus will bring his amazing juggling talents to the Main Stage in the afternoon and the Winter Fairy will appear from 5-7 p.m. for a meet and greet.

‘Our very own Hallmark movie’

This year’s newest feature – a giant, inflatable snow globe – will be available on Saturday for family Christmas photo-ops.

Don’t be surprised if you see a roaming magician and a roaming balloon twister, too!

In the evening, featured performers on the Main Stage will include Tom’s Kitchen Table and the Motown sounds of Mansfield’s own Conne.

Dec. 1 and 2 will be the best days ever because “Christmas in the Village” has something for everyone.

Support small business and celebrate the spirit of the Christmas season inside

our very own Hallmark movie, on the Square in Plymouth!