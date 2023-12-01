MANSFIELD – Richland County property transfers in November included 501 Newman St. in Mansfield. It was sold for $2,050,000 to 501 Newman Street Ohio, LLC, from Jay Industries, Inc.

Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.

CITY OF MANSFIELD

403 Fairlawn Ave.; Zachary Dollish to Timothy Back; $121,000

340 Muth Road; Jerelyn B. Conway to Taylor Groscost; $44,500

60 Rambleside Drive; Arkham Enterprises, LLC to Andrew McFrederick; $126,000

797 Forest Drive; Jason Speelman and Laura Speelman to Kendallyn Dunlap; $150,000

403 Abbeyfeale Road; John W. Purnell, Sr. to Cameron Kenneth Stallings and Dustin Kenneth Franks; $174,500

50 Lilac Court East; Russell E. Bagley, Joseph W. Rowland, and Shelley K. Rowland to Gavin Diniger; $137,250

79 Sunnyslope Drive; Rosemary Musille to Kelsey Montgomery; $0

225 Ridgewood Blvd.; Cody A. Brown and Tara E. Brown to Christine A. Stileler; $0

515 Forest Hill Road; Thomas S. Tappan and Tracy T. Tappan to Benedict Willman and Felicia Willman; $269,900

583 McPherson St.; Sara Morais and Evan C. Brown to Matthew Vitullo and Kaily Vitullo; $80,000

359 Taylor Road; Kenneth W. Clark to Isaiah Morales; $185,500

219 Bowman St.; Carlo Lindsay aka Carlo Chuck Lidsay to Value Housing, LLC; $10,250

1275 Clark Court; Buddy R. Sipe and Mary E. Sipe to Kenneth Clark and Brenda Clark; $149,900

347 West 3rd St.; Busy B Restorations, LLC to Kili Floyd; $14,500

31 Sixth St.; Moore’s Downtown Auto Repair Center, Ltd. to 270 Estates, LLC; $100,000

161 Arthur Ave.; BJ & MK Enterprises, LLC to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $31,000

72 State St.; See Addendum to Castlerock 2023, LLC; $32,500

1159 Burkwood Road; Frances Janette Baker, Successor Trustee and First Alternate Trustee to Brandi M. Barrett; $241,000

82 Brookwood Way South; David Ward to Gillian Vantillburg; $149,900

559 Heineman Blvd.; Kristoffer M. Patrick to Alberto Luis Balentin, Sr. and Gisset Rodriguez; $127,000

2150 Sprucewood Circle; Estate of Michael C. Counnas aka Michael Christakis Counnas to Del Capital, LLC; $210,000

1178 Ruthergien Drive; Rent Due, LLC to Cherryfield Properties, LLC; $200,000

219 S. Mulberry St.; Sheila J. MacKenzie to Caleb Schley; $30,000

1789 Middle Bellville Road; Victoria Doss and James Cosby II to James W. Prince and Susan K. Prince; $0

116 Betzstone Drive; See Addendum to Greenbrier Homes, Ltd.; $135,001

136-138 Weldon Ave.; Rent Due, LLC to Singh Properties and Investments, LLC; $32,000

38-40 Rowland Ave.; Rent Due, LLC to Singh Properties and Investments, LLC; $45,000

203-205 Buckingham St.; Rent Due, LLC to Singh Properties and Investments, LLC; $37,200

133 Arthur Ave.; Rent Due, LLC to Singh Properties and Investments, LLC; $15,000

362 Pearl Ave.; Rick Kigar to Adam Hartz; $58,100

916 Evans Ave.; Tori Miller to Douglas C. Neubauer and Rita A. Neubauer; $174,900

1141 Lexington Ave.; Richland Home Buyers, LLC to The Chantzer Revocable Trust; $60,000

1176 Dillon Road; 63 Rowland of Mansfield, LLC to Daniel Amaro, Sr.; $169,900

836 Yale Drive; Miriam L. Wagner to Phillip Arnstutz; $192,000

595 Highland Ave.; Cheryl L. Canada nka Cheryl L. Logan and Scott Logan to Brittany R. Williams; $122,600

452 Spayer Lane; Marcus P. Edwards and Gerald E. Pugh to Ryan Anthony Blanchard; $89,500

1044 Lexington Ave.; Ray Emerson Selden and Mary Elaine Selden to Phillippia Roane and Jack Cline III; $172,000

579 Sequoia Lane; Wesley Kyser to Julie A. Taylor; $259,375

258 Elmwood Drive; Rent Due, LLC to Ignacio Gaytan; $7,000

45 N. Foster St.; Rent Due, LLC to Helen Avenue, LLC; $22,908

151 Boughton Ave.; Rent Due, LLC to Helen Avenue, LLC; $30,305

524 Harter Ave.; Kristy A. Rodriguez to Lindsay Niles and Christopher Niles; $134,900

722 Hollywood Lane; Irene Schultz to Raven Rush; $155,000

1912 Red Oak Drive; The Bradley C. May Living Trust dated December 7th, 2002 to Jeffrey D. Schenian, Dale F. Scenian, and Michelle L. Wright-Schenian; $240,000

325 Sturges Ave.; Toby S. Moores and Tracy L. Hershner to Charles Thomas Markle and Abragall Jean Edwards; $105,000

27 East Prospect East; Anita Corwin and Reuben J. Corwin to Crain Industries, LLC; $25,000

452 West 6th St.; Walter E. Butts and Deborah L. Butts to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $50,000

895 Greenfield Drive; Edna M. Eyerly and Melani Ann Eyerly to Elaine Ahles; $210,000

269 South Diamond St.; Carl Boor to Gray Matter Cleanup, LLC; $17,500

1022 Princeton Trace; Hunsinger Builders, LLC to Cythia N. Dorner; $320,000

264 Cherry Hill Road; Ashley N. Stolsmark to Aaron W. Kuenz; $145,900

188 Wood St.; Jon E. Young and Kristin Young to Kamal Mohammed and Zainab Mohammad; $65,000

1694 Riva Ridge Drive; Madhu Sinha Revocable Living Trust U/A dated May 1st, 2015 to LaMaison Properties, LLC; $65,000

258 E. Second St.; R.D. Feagin to Harvest of Hope Ministries; $1,000

53 Bentley St. and East Second St.; Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church to Harvest of Hope MInistries; $3,000

214 Atcheson Ave.; Rent Due, LLC to Rosa Children Investment Group, Inc.; $34,100

551 Wayne St.; Rent Due, LLC to Value Housing, LLC; $18,400

295 E. Second St.; Margo L. Owens to Gary A. Griffin; $27,500

20 W. Raleigh Ave.; Richland Home Buyers, LLC to Howard E. Thomas and Laura M. Thomas; $42,500

12221 South Trimble Road, Unit B-1 and Unit B-2; South Woodland Medical Properties, LLC to Rkamm Ventures, LLC; $600,000

23-25 Chilton Ave.; Rent Due, LLC to Daniel A. Graszi; $36,500

1180 Deer Run Road; William R. Phillips and Marlee L. Phillips to Hoffman Lane, LLC; $0

273 Myers Ave.; Rent Due, LLC, Court Appointed Receiver to YAHBEELEE, Inc.; $20,100

218 Penn Ave.; Rent Due, LLC, Court Appointed Receiver to YAHBEELEE, Inc.; $40,100

425 W. 4th St.; Rent Due, LLC, Court Appointed Receiver to YAHBEELEE, Inc.; $39,100

151 Cliffbrook Drive.; Sharon M. Kline to Joyce E. Karbula; $0

721 Deborah Court; Robert P. Hamill and Ruth E. Hamill to Susan L. Tepe and William J. Tepe; $269,900

293 Third Ave.; Rent Due, LLC, Court Appointed Receiver to Theresa Ann Hayes and Jimmy Ray Hayes; $55,000

585 Garfield Place; Rent Due, LLC, Court Appointed Receiver to Kyle Buckles; $20,000

1798 Riva Ridge Drive to Getz Builders, Inc.; $389,000

307 Hanna Road; Blackwell Enterprises, LLC to Austin L. Harris and Chyanne B. Drake; $93,000

292 Greenlee Road; Joshua S. Nicholas to Christa M. Thompson; $130,000

198-200 Wimbledon Drive; Partin Rentals, LLC to John Pavlansky and Peter Peterson, II; $125,000

783 Betner Drive; The Estate of Frank B. Pewonski, Jr. to Timothy Richard Guentert and AnnaMaria Cabana Guentert; $225,783

336 W. 5th St.; Amanda Jo Lowe and Steven C. Lowe, Sr.; $3,000

49 Greenwood Ave.; Daniel C. Bohnke to Herbert S. Ross, Sr.; $15,000

487 Ruby Ave.; Makayla N. Boucher, fka Makayla N. Mobley and Devin M. Boucher to Nicole Marie Sigler and James Allen Spurlock; $152,000

667 Courtwright Blvd.; Herman trust Properties, LLC to David Huber; $10,000

312-314 Poplar St.; Gary K. Wilson to JnJ Equities, LLC; $125,900

339 Fairlawn Ave.; Kevin E. Parker, Administrator of The Estate of Darlene T. Parker to Tamsin Miller; $100,000

273 Davis Road; Sonya L. Moorehead, ka Sonya L. Miller and Scott Miller to Justin A. Ady and Lydia A. Ady; $209,000

327 Crystal Spring St.; Mechanics Bank to David Ward; $54,000

5 Summit Court; Mary K. Castor to ADM Ownership, LLC; $57,000

111 Chilton Ave.; Mary Shaffer and Calvin Shaffer to Steven E. Minor; $9,000

630 Ferndale Road; Ben Hoffman to Lida M. Summers and John E. Summers, Jr.; $280,000

2 Marion Ave.; Saint Lukes Point of Grace of Mansfield, Ohio to Projectone, an Ohio not for profit corporation; $10,000

177 Vale Ave.; Norma S. Long to Calvo Ohio, LLC; $33,250

281 Rowland Ave.; Wallace C. Toward and Kathleen D. Toward to Chad Allen Zagacki; $130,000

383 Sturges Ave.; David J. Dally to Rickey Lee Owens; $38,000

CITY OF ONTARIO

726 Larry Court; Kelly A. Mazander aka Kelly Mazander to James E. Collins and Jonette L. Collins; $400,000

2270 Ferguson Road; Maple Ridge Villas, Ltd. to Glenn E. Moore and Anna E. Moore; $219,900

3354 Park Avenue West; Debra Diane Allen to Kimberle K. Jackson and Gayle P. Atwell; $115,000

2388 Ferguson Road; Steven E. Malone and Melissa J. Malone to Sandra K. Sampson, Trustee or her Successors in Trust; $375,000

722 Villa Drive; Louise M. Krutsch to Agnes Spencer; $0

1706 West Fourth St.; Ball Investments, LLC to Jayson VanPelt; $160,000

1706 West Fourth St.; Jayson VanPelt to WMWM Group Properties, LLC; $237,500

70 South Ireland Blvd.; Keith D. Laughbaum and Betty S. Laughbaum to Kamrul Hasan and Shimu Akter; $189,000

1056 Elizabeth Ave.; Richard P. Myers, Jr. and James D. Myers to Ellen M. Bauer; $140,000

1625 Deer View Circle; Deer Ridge Properties, LLC to Kimberly A. Blevins and James W. Blevins as Trustees under KAB; $325,000

1103 Bogey Drive; Upender Gehlot to George L. Lee and Gertrude M. Lee; $235,000

34 W. Raleigh Ave.; Richland Home Buyers, LLC to Kaelyn A. Hurst; $90,000

182 Lexington Ontario Road; Sandi A. Arnold to Matthew L. Blevins and Jocelyn Blevins; $300,000

2270 Ferguson Road; Maple Ridge Villas Ltd. to Jeffrey M. Fisher; $222,900

2015 Willowood Drive South; Jennifer R. Goodwin to Dominik Crawford; $129,000

1938 Rosewood Drive; Elaine Abreu-Bolen to Debra K. Vanle; $0

150 Creston Road; Kendra L. Karchella and Keith A. Karchella, Jr.; $250,000

CITY OF SHELBY

70 Auburn Ave.; Brian A. Jennings to Sentec Properties, LLC; $33,250

3601 Hinesville Road; Cody A. Gosser to Robert Weber and Rebekah Weber; $260,000

5731 State Route 61 South; Andrew Rietschlin and Paula Rietschlin to Cody A. Gosser and Taylor Gosser; $365,000

North Gamble St. and Water St.; Six Water St. LTD to The Lance Gutchall Revocable Living Trust; $273,150

257 West Main St.; Paul T. Kanney and Allison E. Kanney to Kade Allan Sayre and Jenna Marie Gonzales; $189,000

53 East Smiley Ave.; Carl E. Schroeder Properties, LLC to Angela C. Villa; $103,000

14 N. Long St.; Cletus A. Monk and Julia E. Monk to Jarrod P. Cain; $250,000

29 East Gaylord Ave.; Wanda M. Urmey-Stine to Regina Rocchi Danyi; $160,000

140 2nd St.; Alexis N. Nicholson and Ruth M. nicholson to Logan M. Masters and Elizabeth P. Masters; $157,000

10 Grove Ave.; 109 Parkwood Properties, LLC to Carl Schroeder Properties, LLC; $53,500

95 North Gamble St.; The Estate of Esther M. Love aka Esther Mae Love to Carl Schroeder Properties, LLC; $86,000

123 West Main St.; Virgil Lee Stephens and Victoria L. Stephens to Kelly Reichardt and Timothy Reichardt; $210,000

11 Grand Blvd.; Kathryn L. Emerson to John O’Connor Jr.; $0

154 Breton Drive; John P. Hoffman and Ruth A. Hoffman to Blessing Laura Nollah; $635,000

38 West St.; Michael Garza and Katelyn Garza to Kelly Kidd; $114,000

52 East Smiley Ave.; 52 Shelby, LLC to Victoria E. Fisher; $0

49 Louise Drive; Donald E. Gerster to RJD Rentals, LLC; $153,190

21 North Long St.; David A. Ramsey and Judy A. Ramsey to Ann Shepherd; $215,000

0 Knoll View Circle; Edward Whited Constructions, Inc. to David R. Steele and Lois A. Steele; $28,500

VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE

443 Robert Place; Joshua M. Epperson and Koti E. Epperson to William R. Phillips and Marlene L. Phillips; $0

23 Huron St.; JAKSA Properties, LLC to W&T Property Holdings, LLC; $250,000

154 Markey St.; Jacob H. Frederick, Jr. and Cheryl E. Frederick to Randall Jones; $0

VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON

317 Otterbein Drive; Jerry A. Payne and Ana P. Payne to Justin Thomas; $242,500

208 Hanover Road; Rafael Nunes Barbosa and Sarah L. Barbosa to Heather Cremeans; $162,000

640 Fox Road; Richard S. Potter and Nichole K. Potter to Timothy David Winningham aka Timothy Winningham; $300,200

285 Castor Road; Joel David Sexton to Thomas Kristian Muceus ad Shannon Renae Muceus; $210,000

30 Maple St.; Helen Reed to Simpson Homes, LLC; $81,500

Frederick St.; Grace Enterprizes, LLC to Bradford Property Group, LLC; $51,200

189 Hanover Road; Benjamin John Wright to Benjamin Whitley and Gabriella Salas; $0

65 South Mill St.; Sterry Property Group, LLC to Scott Them and James Nicholas Turnbaugh; $277,700

VILLAGE OF LUCAS

56 Brightwood Blvd.; The “Cooper Keystone Inheritance Trust,” dated November 3rd, 2011 to The “Kathey S. Mack Family Trust,” dated January 24th, 2023; $280,000

Pleasant St.; Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, a County District Library to John R. Caugherty and Constance S. Caugherty; $3,500

BLOOMINGGROVE TOWNSHIP

311 Adarlo West Road; Lawrence R. Sadowski, Trustee of The Sadowski Family Trust to Devon P. Zimmerman; $337,000

Adarlo West Road; Daniel L. Sadowski and Gloria L. Sadowski to Devon P. Zimmerman; $337,000

CASS TOWNSHIP

7859 Planktown Road; Donna S. Reed, Exec. of the Estate of Allan W. Reed to Leon Z. Newswanger and Lydia A. Newswanger; $200,000

1971 State Route 603; Michael D. Rietschlin and Mary L. Rietschlin to Marcus N. Burkholder and Rebekah Elizabeth Burkholder; $1,350,000

1971 State Route 603 W.; Marcus N. Burkholder and Rebekah Elizabeth Burkholder to Joshua M. Burkholder and Dorcas M. Burkholder; $450,000

3370 Bistline Road; January Perry and Charles Lee Volz to Todd J. Hall and Cassandra R. Sasack; $55,000

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

319 Honey Creek Road East; Ryan James and Melodie James to McKenzie L. Burgess and Cameron l. Napayonak; $0

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

2776 Taylortown Road; Robert J. Weber to Isaiah David Hopkins and Katherina Lee Georg-Ann Keaton; $180,000

3010 Rock Road; Steven W. Crabtree and Cheryl A. Crabtree to Chelsea Crabtree; $155,000

2822 State Route 39; Nest Flippers, LLC to Tonya McDougal; $93,000

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP

451 State Route 97 East; Clearfork Mini Storage, Inc. to Clearfork Mini Storage, LLC; $1,220,000

V/L, Wagner Road; Wade Hilltop Properties, LLC to Michael A. McCorkle and Jeannette L. McCorkle; $60,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

V/L, N. Illinois Ave.; Stigall Properties, LLC to Sir Skampers, Ltd.; $10,500

813 Fairfax Ave.; Gerald McQuistion and Wilma McQuistion to Douglas V. Oakley and Cassie G. Oakley; $35,000

1080 Fir Drive; Robert E. McGathey, Jr. to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $39,500

1197 Mayfair Drive; Bonnie J. Sechler to Andrea E. Dummitt and Larry K. Cunningham, Jr.; $182,500

224 Michigan Ave.; Liz Salas and Michael Anthony Truax to Coy G. Vantilburg; $144,620

581 Michigan Ave.; Michael Anthony Truax and Liz Salas to Kristopher J. Maxey; $0

905 City View Drive; Michael Anthony Truax and Liz Salas to Mackenzie Sipes and David Sipes; $45,000

1439 Evergreen Ave.; Rose M. Clay and Norman D. Clay to Jeffrey Hannan, Melissa G. Hannan, and Hunter B. Hannan; $110,000

871 Unity Drive; Sharon C. Etzwiler to Austin J. Hallabrin and Magen N. Shambre; $167,750

1524 Olivesburg Road; James W. Hill, II to Eric C. Boice, Jan S. Feinberg, and Tanya K. Feinberg; $255,000

1626 North Stewart Road; Sean Kearnely and Emily Kearnely to Gregory J. Spoerr and Francesca R. Depue; $229,000

1102 Fairfax Ave.; Jeanette M. Brown to Branham Properties, LLC; $57,500

748 Park Avenue East; Caleb J. Kindt to Jacob Kindt; $28,000

254 Stewart Road North; U.S Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Scott B. Hartley and Rhonda L. Bletner; $270,000

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP

V/L, Windsor Road; Randall J. Adkins to Mark Cox and Amy Cox; $8,500

Hout Road; Sonya G. Ohl to Timothy D. Day and Natasha M. Day; $12,000

2233 Fleming Falls Road; Ashley Yoder and John Yoder to Timothy Scott Collins; $145,900

1481 Windsor Road; Levi Yoder and Miriam Yodeer to Nicholas Barlow and Andrea Barlow; $70,000

2395 Bryonaire Drive; Starr Jones wtta Starr Ebelling to Kraig Levingston and Kelsey Levingston; $0

1115 Sites Lake Drive; Sheriff of Richland County, Ohio by PSO New Perspective Asset to Austin F. Bayer, Sierra A. Lamb, and Richard O. Lamb; $72,900

MONROE TOWNSHIP

3261 Moffett Road; Jeffrey S. Dixon, Kimberly A. Dixon, and Jason B. Tilton to Zimmerman Land Co., LTD; $874,500

3884 Harood Road; The Estate of Roger E. Dailey to Morgan Kay Arbogast and Matthew Christian Arbogast; $285,000

3051 State Route 603; Mary M. Ellenfeld to Patrick J. Ryan; $80,000

PERRY TOWNSHIP

3110 Biddle Road; Marty W. Yoder and Rachel A. Yoder to Aliya Arnold and Justin W. Arnold; $0

SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP

905 Lincoln Way; JS Crestline, LLC to Ramon Adoni and Jill Adoni, Trustees; $1,001,000

5232 Lime Road; Brooklyn K. Oden nka Brooklynn K. Dillie and Kyler Dillie to Alexander Zachman aka Alexander S. Zachman; $205,000

SHARON TOWNSHIP

3805 Funk Road; Joshua T. Inman to Allison E. Kanney and Paul T. Kanney; $261,400

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

4116 and 4156 Park Avenue West; M & B Real Estate Investments, Ltd. to Cramer Investments, LLC; $600,000

4205 Snodgrass Road; Amber Thompson, Successor Administrator of the Estate to Ryan Sowards and Mark A. Studer; $100,000

1220 Lewis Road; Rebecca J. Holden to Makayla N. Boucher and Devin Mitchell Boucher; $250,000

TROY TOWNSHIP

2906 Kings Corners Road East; Susan Whitney, Executor to Mark A. Pelphrey and Nancy Pelphrey; $320,000

4741 Bloomingrove Road; Erica M. Cates to Heath Harris; $225,000

3705 Saint James Road; Keller Farms II, LLC to Eric Parr; $150,000

2635 Texter Road; Justin W. Arnold and Aliya N. Arnold to Ryan A. Zellner and Felicia N. Zellner; $380,000

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

285 Garver Road; The David Shepherd and Candace Shepherd Revocable Living Trust to Mark E. Gowitzka; $120,000

80 Yoha Drive; Mansfield Transportation, LLC to Matthew S. Grimes and Mary Jo Grimes; $225,000

2 acres on Norris Road; Black Label B&B’s, LLC to Kenneth Gibson; $13,000

2215 Haywood Drive; Gary J. Grega and Mary Elle Grega, Trustees to JasonCaleb Kurtz; $199,500

German Church Road; Micah D. Pelkey and Angel M. Pelkey to Greenup Resources, LLC and Knox County Woodlands, Ltd.; $489,000

1423 Resthaven Drive; James R. Slaughter to Judy L. Yohman and Adam C. Yohman; $178,000

Eisenhower Ave.; Ron E. Shoemaker to Chad Coward and Jill Coward; $21,000

3455 Opossum Run Road; The Shofner Family Preservation Trust, dated August 25th, 2015 to ORRMAC, LLC; $215,000

Lexview Circle; Charles E. Lambart, Sr. to Jorgen B. Christensen and Kathleen M. Christensen; $5,000

WELLER TOWNSHIP

4829 State Route 545; Eller Darren to Harper Clayton; $0

2210 State Route 545; Elle Bauer to Stuart E. Smith, III and Karalyne G. Smith; $179,000

WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP

State Route 95; Timothy Hotz and Margaret Hotz to Alan D. Hayes; $2,500

V/L, Possum Run Road; Sean H. Adams to David A. Newcomer and Jared R. Newcomer; $190,000

4941 Hagerman Road; Sean H. Adams to Matthew Lamp and Julie Lamp; $370,000

4014 Cole Road, 47.369 acres, Cole Road, 51.614 + 17.127 acres, Barron Road; David R. Stillion and Cheryl Stillion to BK Stillio Farms, LLC; $0

Hagerman Road; Sean H. Adams to Jason B. Tilton and Trudi A. Tilton; $250,000

6025 & 6055 Wilson Road; Lundquist Vacation Rentals, LLC to JJB Getaways at Mohican Pines, LLC; $400,500

5924 Wilson Road; Lundquist Homes, LLC to JJB Getaways at Mohican Pines, LLC; $814,500

7.463 acres, McCurdy Road; Joseph E. Hostetler to Daniel N. Kauffman and Naomi E. Kauffman; $106,219.46

9.156 acres & 5.906 acres, McCurdy Road; Joseph E. Hostetler to Jacob Miller and Miriam Miller; $214,374.58

12.451 acres, McCurdy Road; Joseph E. Hostetler to Joni Kauffman and Leah Kauffman; $384,000

4450 Pleasant Hill Road; Tamsin Lee Ann Miller, Successor Trustee of the Roland D. Miller Revocable Trust to Stephen E. Andrews; $325,000

6.02 acres, McCurdy Road; Tamsin Lee Ann Miller, Trustee of the Roland D. Miller Revocable Trust to Seth Applegate and Tiffany Applegate; $0