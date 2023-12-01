COLUMBUS — Friday night’s Ohio high school boys basketball scores included these results from across the state.

These games were reported to the Scorestream app.

Andover Pymatuning Valley pockets slim win over Jefferson

Andover Pymatuning Valley finally found a way to top Jefferson 71-70 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Jefferson and Andover Pymatuning Valley played in a 73-62 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe darts by West Milton Milton-Union

Arcanum Franklin Monroe handled West Milton Milton-Union 44-15 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

Arlington tops Fort Jennings

Arlington handed Fort Jennings a tough 76-57 loss on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Ashtabula Edgewood claims tight victory against Orwell Grand Valley

Ashtabula Edgewood finally found a way to top Orwell Grand Valley 47-44 on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Orwell Grand Valley squared off on Dec. 1, 2021 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Ashville Teays Valley carves slim margin over Lancaster

Ashville Teays Valley posted a narrow 47-45 win over Lancaster on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Lancaster and Ashville Teays Valley played in a 46-41 game on Feb. 9, 2022.

Austintown Fitch grinds out close victory over Lima Perry

Austintown Fitch posted a narrow 51-47 win over Lima Perry for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon rally stops Arcadia

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 65-42 win against Arcadia in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Beaver Eastern defeats Chillicothe Huntington

Beaver Eastern scored early and often to roll over Chillicothe Huntington 65-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Beaver Eastern moved in front of Chillicothe Huntington 15-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened an enormous 37-12 gap over the Huntsmen at the intermission.

Beaver Eastern jumped to a 53-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

Beloit West Branch grinds out close victory over East Liverpool Beaver Local

Beloit West Branch finally found a way to top East Liverpool Beaver Local 67-59 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Bloomsburg Columbia Christian outlasts Hartville Christian

Bloomsburg Columbia Christian collected a solid win over Hartville Christian in a 49-30 verdict in Pennsylvania boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

Bluffton bests Bloomdale Elmwood

Bluffton handled Bloomdale Elmwood 86-46 in an impressive showing at Bluffton High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Bluffton and Bloomdale Elmwood played in a 70-40 game on Feb. 16, 2023.

Botkins tacks win on Waynesfield-Goshen

It was a tough night for Waynesfield-Goshen which was overmatched by Botkins in this 76-37 verdict.

Bridgeport sets early tone to dominate Beallsville

Bridgeport left no doubt in recording a 69-42 win over Beallsville for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bridgeport High on Dec. 1.

Bristolville Bristol tops McDonald

Bristolville Bristol recorded a big victory over McDonald 62-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Mcdonald High on Dec. 1.

Brookville overcomes Carlisle

Brookville knocked off Carlisle 64-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Brookville and Carlisle fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Indians moved ahead by earning a 27-22 advantage over the Blue Devils at the end of the second quarter.

Brookville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 52-45 lead over Carlisle.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-9 edge.

The last time Carlisle and Brookville played in a 58-48 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Bryan edges past Edgerton in tough test

Bryan finally found a way to top Edgerton 31-29 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Edgerton, as it began with a 4-1 edge over Bryan through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 11-9 lead over the Golden Bears heading into the second quarter.

Edgerton had a 19-18 edge on Bryan at the beginning of the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Golden Bears, as they climbed out of a hole with a 31-29 scoring margin.

Bucyrus takes down Vanlue

Bucyrus earned a convincing 60-37 win over Vanlue in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Bucyrus pulled in front of Vanlue 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Redmen fought to a 36-16 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Bucyrus jumped to a 54-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redmen maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 9-6 in the fourth quarter.

Bucyrus Wynford outlasts Van Buren in overtime classic

Bucyrus Wynford took full advantage of overtime to defeat Van Buren 76-74 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Caledonia River Valley posts win at Delaware Olentangy Berlin’s expense

Caledonia River Valley notched a win against Delaware Olentangy Berlin 76-61 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Caledonia River Valley squared off on Nov. 30, 2021 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Campbell Memorial holds off Kinsman Badger

Campbell Memorial posted a narrow 69-64 win over Kinsman Badger during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Campbell Memorial faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep rides to cruise-control win over Sugar Grove Berne Union

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep earned a convincing 69-10 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

Canton McKinley takes down Alliance

It was a tough night for Alliance which was overmatched by Canton McKinley in this 72-50 verdict.

Carey dominates Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Carey handled Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66-23 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

Carey opened with a 19-7 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 34-14 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Carey pulled to a 53-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Carey and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Bloom-Carroll darts by Lancaster Fairfield Union

Bloom-Carroll recorded a big victory over Lancaster Fairfield Union 50-15 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll played in a 66-37 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Chesterland West Geauga rides to cruise-control win over Middlefield Cardinal

Chesterland West Geauga earned a convincing 61-24 win over Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Chesterland West Geauga a 21-9 lead over Middlefield Cardinal.

The Wolverines registered a 37-11 advantage at half over the Huskies.

Chesterland West Geauga roared to a 50-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 11-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati Colerain denies Cincinnati Mt. Healthy’s challenge

Cincinnati Colerain eventually beat Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 48-34 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Last season, Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Dec. 11, 2021 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori survives for narrow win over Cincinnati College Prep

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori posted a narrow 52-49 win over Cincinnati College Prep in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori opened with a 23-18 advantage over Cincinnati College Prep through the first quarter.

The Lions battled back to make it 25-21 at the intermission.

Cincinnati College Prep bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 40-39.

The Gators got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

Cincinnati McNicholas routs Villa Hills Villa Madonna

Cincinnati McNicholas recorded a big victory over Villa Hills Villa Madonna 79-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Cincinnati Shroder survives for narrow win over Cincinnati North College Hill

Cincinnati Shroder topped Cincinnati North College Hill 52-43 in a tough tilt at Cincinnati Shroder High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Shroder played in a 61-35 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

Columbiana collects victory over East Palestine

Columbiana pushed past East Palestine for a 66-48 win on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbiana and East Palestine squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

Columbiana Heartland Christian holds off Salem

Columbiana Heartland Christian topped Salem 70-61 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Salem High on Dec. 1.

Last season, Salem and Columbiana Heartland Christian squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

Columbus Grandview Heights pushes over Mechanicsburg

Columbus Grandview Heights handed Mechanicsburg a tough 47-33 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Grandview Heights High on Dec. 1.

Columbus Tree of Life Christian tacks win on Danville

Columbus Tree of Life Christian dismissed Danville by a 75-45 count on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Convoy Crestview overcomes Van Wert

Convoy Crestview notched a win against Van Wert 55-42 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 1.

Last season, Van Wert and Convoy Crestview faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Van Wert High School.

Cortland Maplewood secures a win over Sebring

Cortland Maplewood knocked off Sebring 47-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Cortland Maplewood opened with a 13-9 advantage over Sebring through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 24-17 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Cortland Maplewood charged to a 37-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Trojans’ 11-10 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Sebring faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Crown City South Gallia outlasts Bidwell River Valley

Crown City South Gallia knocked off Bidwell River Valley 53-42 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Last season, Crown City South Gallia and Bidwell River Valley faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

Dayton Miami Valley bests Columbus Wellington

Dayton Miami Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-35 win against Columbus Wellington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

De Graff Riverside collects victory over Bellefontaine Calvary Christian

De Graff Riverside pushed past Bellefontaine Calvary Christian for a 69-55 win on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Defiance Ayersville narrowly defeats Edon

Defiance Ayersville pushed past Edon for a 59-45 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Edon squared off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

Delaware Hayes rides to cruise-control win over Delaware Buckeye Valley

Delaware Hayes’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Delaware Buckeye Valley 69-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Delta grinds out close victory over Pettisville

Delta finally found a way to top Pettisville 29-25 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Delta High on Dec. 1.

Duncan Falls Philo dominates Cristo Rey Columbus

Duncan Falls Philo dismissed Cristo Rey Columbus by a 79-44 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Duncan Falls Philo moved in front of Cristo Rey Columbus 20-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Electrics fought to a 35-19 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Duncan Falls Philo jumped to a 54-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Electrics got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-13 edge.

East Liverpool posts win at Saxonburg Knoch’s expense

East Liverpool pushed past Saxonburg Knoch for a 63-44 win in Pennsylvania boys basketball on Dec. 1.

Eastlake North survives for narrow win over Madison

Eastlake North topped Madison 74-68 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Last season, Madison and Eastlake North faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Madison High School.

Eaton posts win at New Paris National Trail’s expense

Eaton pushed past New Paris National Trail for a 66-52 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Paris National Trail High on Dec. 1.

The last time Eaton and New Paris National Trail played in a 61-33 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

Elkview Elk Valley Christian sets early tone to dominate Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian

A swift early pace pushed Elkview Elk Valley Christian past Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian Friday 52-35 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

Fairport Harbor Fairport escapes Burton Berkshire in thin win

Fairport Harbor Fairport posted a narrow 60-59 win over Burton Berkshire in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Findlay prevails over Defiance

Findlay rolled past Defiance for a comfortable 68-39 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Findlay High on Dec. 1.

The first quarter gave Findlay a 14-8 lead over Defiance.

The Trojans’ shooting pulled in front for a 34-18 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Findlay pulled to a 57-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-0 edge.

Last season, Defiance and Findlay squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Defiance High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton delivers statement win over Dola Hardin Northern

Findlay Liberty-Benton handled Dola Hardin Northern 55-30 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Findlay Liberty-Benton High on Dec. 1.

The first quarter gave Findlay Liberty-Benton a 10-9 lead over Dola Hardin Northern.

The Eagles opened a tight 25-18 gap over the Polar Bears at halftime.

Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped to a 38-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 17-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Fort Thomas Highlands routs Cincinnati Homeschool

It was a tough night for Cincinnati Homeschool which was overmatched by Fort Thomas Highlands in this 75-35 verdict.

Galion Northmor sprints past Marion Elgin

Galion Northmor notched a win against Marion Elgin 69-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Gallipolis Gallia carves slim margin over Pomeroy Meigs

Gallipolis Gallia posted a narrow 43-40 win over Pomeroy Meigs in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Galloway Westland grinds out close victory over Columbus Whetstone

Galloway Westland posted a narrow 59-56 win over Columbus Whetstone on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Columbus Whetstone and Galloway Westland played in a 79-68 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

Gates Mills Gilmour escapes close call with Cleveland Benedictine

Gates Mills Gilmour finally found a way to top Cleveland Benedictine 54-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Genoa Area carves slim margin over Port Clinton

Genoa Area topped Port Clinton 53-45 in a tough tilt at Port Clinton High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Port Clinton and Genoa Area squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Genoa Area High School.

Greenfield McClain holds off Bainbridge Paint Valley

Greenfield McClain topped Bainbridge Paint Valley 42-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Greenup County narrowly defeats Lucasville Valley

Greenup County notched a win against Lucasville Valley 71-60 on Dec. 1 in Kentucky boys high school basketball.

Haviland Wayne Trace overwhelms Van Wert Lincolnview

Haviland Wayne Trace unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Van Wert Lincolnview 71-45 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Van Wert Lincolnview faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Hillsboro overcomes Wilmington

Hillsboro eventually beat Wilmington 66-52 on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Hubbard escapes Brookfield in thin win

Hubbard finally found a way to top Brookfield 51-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Hubbard High on Dec. 1.

Last season, Brookfield and Hubbard squared off on Dec. 3, 2021 at Hubbard High School.

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks overwhelms Cincinnati Withrow

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-38 win over Cincinnati Withrow in an Indiana boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Kenton rides to cruise-control win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Kenton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-36 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

The last time Kenton and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan played in a 52-40 game on Dec. 7, 2021.

Latham Western survives multiple overtimes to defeat Piketon

Latham Western took extra time to beat Piketon 84-83 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Piketon, as it began with a 19-9 edge over Latham Western through the end of the first quarter.

The Redstreaks proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 36-22 advantage over the Indians at the half.

Piketon enjoyed a 58-39 lead over Latham Western to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Redstreaks locked in a 68-68 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Latham Western and Piketon locked in a 75-75 stalemate.

The Indians held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Leesburg Fairfield Local survives for narrow win over Manchester

Leesburg Fairfield Local topped Manchester 52-44 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Manchester faced off on Jan. 14, 2022 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake earns solid win over London

Lewistown Indian Lake pushed past London for a 65-53 win on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Lima scores early, pulls away from Toledo Bowsher

Lima left no doubt in recording a 107-71 win over Toledo Bowsher during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Lima Central Catholic crushes Lima Bath

Lima Central Catholic dismissed Lima Bath by a 53-31 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

The last time Lima Bath and Lima Central Catholic played in a 57-53 game on Dec. 7, 2021.

Lima Shawnee barely beats Elida

Lima Shawnee posted a narrow 53-49 win over Elida for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Elida High on Dec. 1.

The last time Lima Shawnee and Elida played in a 77-60 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

Lisbon earns solid win over Collins Western Reserve

Lisbon eventually beat Collins Western Reserve 48-30 at Lisbon David Anderson High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Louisa Lawrence County pushes over Coal Grove

Louisa Lawrence County handed Coal Grove a tough 76-63 loss in Kentucky boys basketball on Dec. 1.

Columbiana Crestview falls to Lowellville in OT

Lowellville took full advantage of overtime to defeat Columbiana Crestview 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

The last time Lowellville and Columbiana Crestview played in a 58-53 game on Nov. 30, 2021.

Malvern routs Smithville

Malvern dominated Smithville 59-36 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Malvern and Smithville fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 27-16 intermission margin at the Smithies’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 38-27.

The Hornets held on with a 21-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Marietta prevails over The Plains Athens

Marietta dominated from start to finish in an imposing 68-23 win over The Plains Athens during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

The last time Marietta and The Plains Athens played in a 66-40 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

Marion Pleasant escapes close call with Milford Center Fairbanks

Marion Pleasant topped Milford Center Fairbanks 62-55 in a tough tilt on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Metamora Evergreen posts win at Oregon Clay’s expense

Metamora Evergreen collected a solid win over Oregon Clay in a 61-49 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Miamisburg slips past Franklin

Miamisburg posted a narrow 68-59 win over Franklin on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Middletown Madison denies Miamisburg Dayton Christian’s challenge

Middletown Madison grabbed a 56-43 victory at the expense of Miamisburg Dayton Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Milford survives for narrow win over Loveland

Milford finally found a way to top Loveland 47-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

Last season, Milford and Loveland squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Loveland High School.

Millbury Lake exhales after close call with Swanton

Millbury Lake topped Swanton 59-52 in a tough tilt at Millbury Lake High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Swanton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-11 advantage over Millbury Lake as the first quarter ended.

The Flyers’ shooting moved in front for a 30-26 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Swanton didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 43-41 in the third quarter.

The Flyers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-11 edge.

Mowrystown Whiteoak secures a win over Ripley RULH

Mowrystown Whiteoak notched a win against Ripley RULH 60-48 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 1.

Last season, Mowrystown Whiteoak and Ripley RULH faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Ripley RULH High School.

Mt. Vernon takes down Centerburg

Mt. Vernon scored early and often to roll over Centerburg 58-32 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 1.

Mt. Vernon darted in front of Centerburg 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets opened a narrow 22-16 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Mt. Vernon pulled to a 42-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 16-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont exhales after close call with Ada

Mt. Victory Ridgemont posted a narrow 48-41 win over Ada at Ada High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Ada and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 58-38 game on Feb. 21, 2023.

New Albany overcomes Canfield

New Albany knocked off Canfield 57-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

New Concord John Glenn squeezes past Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley

New Concord John Glenn finally found a way to top Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

New Lebanon Dixie dominates Springfield Greenon

New Lebanon Dixie left no doubt on Friday, controlling Springfield Greenon from start to finish for a 56-35 victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Springfield Greenon and New Lebanon Dixie squared off on Nov. 30, 2021 at Springfield Greenon High School.

New Lexington crushes Byesville Meadowbrook

New Lexington’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Byesville Meadowbrook 59-21 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 21-0 lead over Byesville Meadowbrook.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 35-11 lead over the Colts at halftime.

New Lexington roared to a 50-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 9-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

Newcomerstown thwarts Howard East Knox’s quest

Newcomerstown grabbed a 45-30 victory at the expense of Howard East Knox during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Newport earns stressful win over Richmond Heights

Newport finally found a way to top Richmond Heights 74-69 in Kentucky boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

Niles grinds out close victory over Warren Champion

Niles topped Warren Champion 59-53 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

The last time Niles and Warren Champion played in a 48-29 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

North Canton Hoover narrowly defeats Akron Garfield

North Canton Hoover knocked off Akron Garfield 51-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Akron Garfield faced off on Nov. 30, 2021 at North Canton Hoover High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton overcomes Hanoverton United in seat-squirming affair

North Jackson Jackson-Milton finally found a way to top Hanoverton United 41-32 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Last season, North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Hanoverton United squared off on Feb. 13, 2023 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Oak Hill narrowly defeats Wellston

Oak Hill notched a win against Wellston 53-36 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Wellston High on Dec. 1.

Last season, Oak Hill and Wellston squared off on Nov. 30, 2021 at Wellston High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf tacks win on Tiffin Calvert

Ottawa-Glandorf unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tiffin Calvert 70-43 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Ottawa-Glandorf moved in front of Tiffin Calvert 10-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans opened a slim 30-19 gap over the Senecas at the half.

Ottawa-Glandorf jumped to a 50-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 20-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Ottoville slips past New Bremen

Ottoville posted a narrow 57-53 win over New Bremen in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 1.

New Bremen started on steady ground by forging an 18-13 lead over Ottoville at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cardinals with a 32-29 lead over the Big Green heading into the second quarter.

Ottoville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-39 lead over New Bremen.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottoville and New Bremen faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Ottoville High School.

Pandora-Gilboa claims victory against Lima Perry

Pandora-Gilboa handed Lima Perry a tough 54-41 loss on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Paulding darts by Continental

Paulding earned a convincing 50-24 win over Continental in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

Cory-Rawson dominates Toledo Horizon Science

Cory-Rawson earned a convincing 61-11 win over Toledo Horizon Science for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cory-Rawson High on Dec. 1.

Richmond Edison earns solid win over Bowerston Conotton Valley

Richmond Edison handed Bowerston Conotton Valley a tough 49-39 loss on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Richmond Edison faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

Rockford Parkway slips past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Rockford Parkway topped McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54-48 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, as it began with a 13-11 edge over Rockford Parkway through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ shooting jumped in front for a 28-18 lead over the Rams at the half.

Rockford Parkway and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley each scored in the third quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rams’ 16-12 advantage in the final quarter.

Salineville Southern Local escapes Leetonia in thin win

Salineville Southern Local finally found a way to top Leetonia 67-65 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Leetonia squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Shadyside posts win at Rayland Buckeye Local’s expense

Shadyside pushed past Rayland Buckeye Local for a 62-52 win on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

Sherwood Fairview narrowly defeats Hicksville

Sherwood Fairview grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of Hicksville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Sherwood Fairview moved in front of Hicksville 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Apaches registered a 27-19 advantage at halftime over the Aces.

Sherwood Fairview thundered to a 43-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Apaches got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-12 edge.

The last time Hicksville and Sherwood Fairview played in a 32-31 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

Springfield Kenton Ridge defeats Springfield Catholic Central

Springfield Kenton Ridge dominated Springfield Catholic Central 77-32 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 1.

St. Henry overcomes Spencerville in seat-squirming affair

St. Henry posted a narrow 65-58 win over Spencerville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Spencerville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-10 advantage over St. Henry as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Bearcats with a 31-26 lead over the Redskins heading into the second quarter.

Spencerville darted a slim margin over St. Henry as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 21-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Redskins’ defeat of the Bearcats.

Last season, Spencerville and St. Henry faced off on Jan. 18, 2022 at St. Henry.

St. Marys prevails over New Knoxville

St. Marys recorded a big victory over New Knoxville 76-26 on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

St. Marys opened with a 19-12 advantage over New Knoxville through the first quarter.

The Roughriders opened a monstrous 43-21 gap over the Rangers at the intermission.

St. Marys stormed to a 68-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Roughriders held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Steubenville Catholic Central darts past Toronto with early burst

Steubenville Catholic Central broke to an early lead and topped Toronto 62-46 at Steubenville Catholic Central High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Stow-Munroe Falls slips past Massillon Jackson

Stow-Munroe Falls posted a narrow 69-64 win over Massillon Jackson for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Stow-Munroe Falls High on Dec. 1.

Last season, Stow-Munroe Falls and Massillon Jackson squared off on March 4, 2023 at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe overpowers Greenville in thorough fashion

Tipp City Tippecanoe raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 50-20 win over Greenville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

The last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Greenville played in a 65-30 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

Tontogany Otsego secures a win over North Baltimore

Tontogany Otsego handed North Baltimore a tough 56-46 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Troy squeezes past Sidney

Troy posted a narrow 63-59 win over Sidney at Sidney High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Troy and Sidney squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Troy High School.

Urbana posts win at West Liberty-Salem’s expense

Urbana notched a win against West Liberty-Salem 58-45 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

The last time Urbana and West Liberty-Salem played in a 43-38 game on Feb. 8, 2022.

Vincent Warren overwhelms McConnelsville Morgan

Vincent Warren raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 69-28 win over McConnelsville Morgan in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

The last time Vincent Warren and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 62-46 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

Wapakoneta claims victory against Delphos Jefferson

Wapakoneta collected a solid win over Delphos Jefferson in a 47-33 verdict on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Warren Howland earns solid win over New Castle Shenango

Warren Howland pushed past New Castle Shenango for a 59-48 win at New Castle Shenango High on Dec. 1 in Pennsylvania boys high school basketball action.

Warren John F. Kennedy’s speedy start jolts Cleveland Central Catholic

Warren John F. Kennedy took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cleveland Central Catholic 65-49 on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Cleveland Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Washington Court House Washington barely beats Columbus St. Charles

Washington Court House Washington topped Columbus St. Charles 56-49 in a tough tilt at Columbus St. Charles High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Waverly tops Chillicothe Southeastern in extra frame

Waverly used overtime to slip past Chillicothe Southeastern 51-48 at Chillicothe Southeastern High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 12-12 tie through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a close 20-19 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Chillicothe Southeastern moved ahead of Waverly 34-33 to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Tigers and the Panthers locked in a 46-46 stalemate.

Waverly held on with a 5-2 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

West Unity Hilltop earns stressful win over Montpelier

West Unity Hilltop finally found a way to top Montpelier 43-34 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 1.

The last time Montpelier and West Unity Hilltop played in a 49-40 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

Westerville North dominates Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Westerville North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Linden-Mckinley 75-35 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Westerville North jumped in front of Columbus Linden-Mckinley 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 31-16 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Westerville North stormed to a 49-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-5 edge.

Williamsport Westfall dominates Amanda-Clearcreek in convincing showing

Williamsport Westfall controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-25 win against Amanda-Clearcreek at Williamsport Westfall High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Williamsport Westfall squared off on Nov. 30, 2021 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley earns narrow win over Ironton Rock Hill

Willow Wood Symmes Valley topped Ironton Rock Hill 46-38 in a tough tilt on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

Winchester Eastern posts win at Lynchburg – Clay’s expense

Winchester Eastern handed Lynchburg – Clay a tough 61-49 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

The last time Lynchburg – Clay and Winchester Eastern played in a 68-60 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

Worthington Christian overpowers Marengo Highland in thorough fashion

Worthington Christian rolled past Marengo Highland for a comfortable 62-29 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 19-13 lead over Marengo Highland.

The Warriors opened a mammoth 40-19 gap over the Fighting Scots at the half.

Worthington Christian steamrolled to a 59-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Xenia Legacy Christian survives for narrow win over Bradford

Xenia Legacy Christian posted a narrow 50-46 win over Bradford for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bradford High on Dec. 1.

Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 12-11 advantage over Bradford through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 28-22 gap over the Railroaders at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Bradford made it 40-39.

The Knights held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Youngstown Boardman outlasts Millbury Lake to earn OT victory

Youngstown Boardman took full advantage of overtime to defeat Millbury Lake 51-50 on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney dominates Youngstown Liberty in convincing showing

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-23 win against Youngstown Liberty in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown Liberty squared off on March 1, 2022 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Youngstown East bests Akron North

Youngstown East handled Akron North 87-24 in an impressive showing during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

The last time Youngstown East and Akron North played in a 59-18 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

Zanesville West Muskingum survives for narrow win over Cambridge

Zanesville West Muskingum posted a narrow 65-62 win over Cambridge at Cambridge High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cambridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-20 advantage over Zanesville West Muskingum as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bobcats would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 32-30 lead on the Tornadoes.

The scoreboard showed Cambridge with a 43-42 lead over Zanesville West Muskingum heading into the third quarter.

The Bobcats had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tornadoes won the session and the game with a 23-19 performance.

Last season, Cambridge and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Cambridge High School.

