Stow-Munroe Falls eventually plied victory away from Massillon Jackson 38-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.Stow-Munroe Falls drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Massillon Jackson after the first quarter.The Polar Bears came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at half over the Bulldogs.Massillon Jackson had a 27-24 edge on Stow-Munroe Falls at the beginning of the fourth quarter.The Bulldogs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Polar Bears 14-10 in the last stanza for the victory.