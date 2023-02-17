Lima Shawnee beat the odds by rallying for a 77-60 win against Elida for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Feb. 17.
The start wasn't the problem for Elida, as it began with a 12-10 edge over Lima Shawnee through the end of the first quarter.
Lima Shawnee beat the odds by rallying for a 77-60 win against Elida for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Feb. 17.
The start wasn't the problem for Elida, as it began with a 12-10 edge over Lima Shawnee through the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs constructed a bold start that built a 36-28 gap on the Indians heading into the locker room.
Lima Shawnee broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 60-46 lead over Elida.
The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-14 edge.
The last time Lima Shawnee and Elida played in a 85-31 game on Feb. 26, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Lima Shawnee faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace . Click here for a recap. Elida took on Delphos Jefferson on Feb. 11 at Delphos Jefferson High School. For results, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.